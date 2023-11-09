Brooklyn Nets
Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas to miss at least two weeks with sprained ankle
Brooklyn Nets

Nets leading scorer Cam Thomas to miss at least two weeks with sprained ankle

Published Nov. 9, 2023 4:48 p.m. ET

Cam Thomas, the Brooklyn Nets' leading scorer, will miss at least two weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

Thomas was hurt Wednesday night when he stepped on a player's foot and turned his ankle during the Nets' 100-93 victory over the LA Clippers. The team said he had an MRI exam on Thursday that confirmed the sprain.

The Nets added that Thomas would be evaluated again in two weeks.

Thomas had 14 points before leaving. He is averaging 26.9 points per game in his first full season as a starter, good for 10th in the league.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
National Basketball Association
