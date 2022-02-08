National Basketball Association NBA Trade Tracker: Blazers send McCollum to New Orleans 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's busiest time of the year has dawned.

The phone lines are furiously pinging, as various squads make their final ploys to acquire championship assets before the annual trade deadline, which falls on Thursday.

Here's how the transaction registry is shaking up thus far:

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

Sabonis becomes a king

Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday are on their way to Sacramento after Indiana parted ways with the high-scoring trio in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Sabonis immediately provides Sacramento with a substantial front-line boost. With 35 double-doubles thus far, he's currently ranked third in the association in that metric. The trade comes just a few days after the Pacers sent Caris Levert to Cleveland in exchange for Ricky Rubio.

Portland unloads CJ McCollum

The 2016 Most Improved Player's nine-year run with Portland has officially come to an end. The Blazers have been bartering loads of valuable assets ahead of Thursday's deadline, and McCollum's departure officially marks the start of their own rebuild.

McCollum heads to New Orleans in exchange for Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada. The Pels will also send Portland a first-round pick and two second-rounders. They'll acquire Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell from the Blazers as well.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

LeVert comes home

Caris LeVert hasn't been readily available for the entire ‘21-22 campaign, but when healthy, his scoring prowess is in the upper echelon of guards across the league. He’ll bring that deft touch to his home state of Ohio, as he prepares to join the Cavaliers following Indy's recent deal with their divisional foe.

The Pacers sent LeVert and a 2022 second-rounder via Miami to Cleveland in exchange for Ricky Rubio (who's currently sidelined with a torn ACL), a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick via Houston and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah.

Clippers load up

L.A.'s sights are clearly set on the playoffs, and it brought in a pair of readymade vets in Norman Powell and Robert Covington to fortify their wing slots as it awaits the returns of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

To acquire the pair, the Clippers dealt Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick via Detroit to the Blazers.

Stay tuned for more updates.

