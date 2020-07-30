National Basketball Association NBA Teams Kneel Before First Game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans joined together prior to the NBA's regular season return on Thursday night, kneeling during the national anthem.

Reports first emerged that the teams had something planned earlier this week, with Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell calling the moment "monumental."

During the quarantine, many NBA players have used their platforms to speak out on social justice, racial equality, and police violence, largely in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in May.

And the statements carried over to tonight's NBA restart, not only with the players but with the NBA officials as well.

Various players on both the Jazz and Pelicans wore phrases on the back of their jerseys for tonight's game, a trend that will presumably be present in every game for the rest of the season.

Mitchell sported the statement "Say Her Name" on the back of his jersey, in reference to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.

Mitchell also wore Adidas sneakers with different statements on them.

The Pelicans also took the floor in Black Lives Matter warm up shirts.

Both the Pelicans and Jazz released statements in support of their players and coaches peaceful demonstration during the national anthem.

After the tip-off, commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that he supports and respects the two teams "unified act of a peaceful protest."

