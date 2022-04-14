National Basketball Association NBA stars dominate Chris Broussard's Under Duress list 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NBA playoffs just days away, the spotlight has been turned up a few notches on the league's most-scrutinized stars.

Three players from the association are on Chris Broussard's most recent "Under Duress" list, along with a certain Browns quarterback taking his now-familiar spot as Broussard's most vulnerable athlete.

Here is the " First Things First " host's complete list of those "Under Duress."

Westbrook, Harden make Chris Broussard's "Under Duress" list Chris Broussard details which five athletes are under the most duress this week in sports.

5. Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

The outlook: Westbrook's arrival in Los Angeles, which was supposed to put the finishing touches on a championship run, certainly didn't go as planned. Averaging just 18.5 points per game, Russ suffered his lowest-scoring output in more than a decade, and his high-volume, low-efficiency style quickly fell out of favor as the team slipped out of the playoff picture entirely.

The former MVP appears on his way out of L.A., and at 34, his career prospects might be bleak in the coming years.

Broussard's thoughts: "This is going to be the most uneasy offseason of Westbrook's career. He's not going to be in L.A. So he's wondering, ‘Where will I end up?’ Next year could be his last season. I hate to say that, but he'll be 34 years old. He'll be like 14-15 seasons deep into his career. And at 34 years old, guess who was out of the league for a year because he wouldn't adjust to being a role player and a bench player. The great Carmelo Anthony, It could happen to Russell."

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

The outlook: Even the Yankees' famously deep pockets couldn't meet the demands of Aaron Judge this offseason, and it had little to do with his on-field performance. Judge slugged 39 home runs last season coupled with a career-high .287 batting average and a fourth-place finish in the MVP voting, However, 2021 marked just the second season Judge has played more than 112 games, as he's battled frequent injuries. The star outfielder will hope to demonstrate his skill and health to earn a long-term deal next offseason.

Broussard's thoughts: "Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $230 million contract extension offer from the Yankees because he wants reportedly about $360 million over 10 years. Here's why he didn't get it: he's hurt too much. His five years in the big leagues, he's only played two full seasons. So Aaron judge, who will be 30 within several weeks, he not only has to have a great season, but he's got to stay healthy. If he doesn't do that, maybe not even $230 million will be waiting for him after this season."

3. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

The outlook: This is the part where it always goes wrong for Chris Paul. The veteran star once again enters the postseason running the point for one of the NBA's best teams and a top-seed. Paul finally broke through to the NBA Finals last season, only to fall short to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. CP3 and the Suns will hope to one-up last years run and supply Paul's illustrious resume with a much-needed championship ring.

Broussard's thoughts: "CP3 [is on] the Phoenix Suns, the best team in the league this year. This is his best chance, and maybe his best, last chance to win a championship. Here's the thing about Chris Paul, we [Nick Wright and Broussard] have him as a top-five point guard of all time. The four that are ahead of him, they all have championships. A championship would separate Chris from those questions, and he would absolutely, definitively be in most people's top five."

2. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

The outlook: James Harden's time in Philadelphia, especially the month of April, likely hasn't gone as the Beard would've hoped. Harden has averaged just 21 points per game since heading to Philly on career-low shooting splits, heading into the playoffs on a particularly poor run of form. Harden finally has a team with the weapons and star power to make a run in the playoffs, and Harden's career could certainly use a championship to bolster his statistical stardom.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's [Harden] done everything on the court, everything in the league you can do except win a ring. And like CP3, some of it is on him. His reputation, we all know it, is he shrinks in the big moments, he can't get it done in Game 6 and 7. And here's the scary part guys, in April of this season, James Harden is averaging 16 points on 36% shooting and 27% from 3. So if Philly doesn't get nearly out of the first round, [Joel] Embiid won't catch most of the heat. It will be James Harden and Doc Rivers. But James Harden and that quarter-billion dollar contract extension he wants, a lot of Philly fans are not going to want to give that to him."

1. Baker Mayfield , Cleveland Browns

The outlook: For the third straight week, Baker Mayfield tops Broussard's list amid another controversial interview. The Browns quarterback recently appeared on the "Ya Never Know" podcast, where he expressed a desire to boo critical fans at their places of work and said he felt disrespected by the Browns' recent quarterback decisions. These comments, paired with a continued lack of interest in taking on Mayfield's $18 million salary by franchises around the league, leave Mayfield in a vulnerable position nearing training camp.

Broussard's thoughts: "Especially after this interview, where as [Kevin] Wildes pointed out, he [Mayfield] says he feels disrespected. Jimmy [Garoppolo] could say the same thing, Tua Tagovailoa could say the same thing, Mitch Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, they all can say that, but they're not. It's the business Baker. You have to understand that. And so until you do, and get a team, you're under duress."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.