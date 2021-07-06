National Basketball Association NBA Finals: Top moments from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were two.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns is finally here and the intrigue for the matchup began well before tipoff.

Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined for the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

He was initially listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the Finals before his status quickly improved to a game-time decision with him going through shoot-around.

And then, he was cleared to play.

With both teams now being at full strength, the NBA Finals will be a star-studded affair with multiple All-Stars on both teams.

Here are the top moments from Game 1:

All eyes were on Antetokounmpo in Game 1, with spectators anxious to see how healthy he would look in his return to the floor.

And early in the first quarter, he looked as agile and explosive as fans have become accustomed to with aggressive drives to the rim.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

This might not have been exactly how Monty Williams drew it up, but this lob from Devin Booker to Mikal Bridges still resulted in two points for the Suns.

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Booker's aggressiveness continued to pay dividends for the Suns, with him finding his own offense, with backup point guard Cameron Payne following his lead.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.