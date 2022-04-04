National Basketball Association NBA Playoff Tracker: Postseason picture coming down to wire 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's regular season all comes down to this.

With just more than a week before the play-in games, the league's postseason picture is beginning to take shape.

Several squads have already clinched their playoff slots and seeding, but a good portion of the field remains up in the air.

Here's how the rankings look as the final push approaches.

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

1. Phoenix Suns (62-16)

Games ahead: 7

Remaining games: vs. Lakers, @ Clippers, @ Jazz, vs. Kings

Key stat: At 31-7 on the road, Phoenix is currently on pace to match the NBA's best-ever road record. The squad will have to win its three remaining road affairs to match the record.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (55-23)

Games behind: 7

Remaining games: @ Jazz, @ Nuggets, vs. Pelicans, vs. Celtics

Key stat: Memphis isn't just a product of Ja Morant's acrobatics. The squad is currently 20-2 without their All-Star PG, including a signature win vs. PHX without Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

3. Golden State Warriors (50-29)

Games behind: 13

Remaining games: vs. Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans

Key stat: The Warriors have struggled mightily since Draymond Green's return, sputtering to a 4-8 record since he was inserted back into the lineup.

4. Dallas Mavericks (49-30)

Games behind: 13.5

Remaining games: @ Pistons, vs. Trail Blazers, vs. Spurs

Key stat: The Mavericks have the fourth-best record in the association since the All-Star break, at 14-6 (.700 winning percentage).

5. Denver Nuggets (47-32)

Games behind: 15.5

Remaining games: vs. Spurs, vs. Grizzlies, @ Lakers

Key stat: MVP, anyone? Nikola Jokic leads the league in win shares (14.8) offensive win shares (10.5), offensive box plus/minus (13.7), wins above replacement, player efficiency rating (32.8), and real plus-minus (11.8).

6. Utah Jazz (46-32)

Games behind: 16

Remaining games: vs. Grizzlies, vs. Thunder, vs. Suns, @ Trail Blazers

Key stat: In addition to blowing their lead against the Warriors, the Jazz blew another 16-point fourth-quarter advantage four days earlier vs. the Clippers in Paul George's return.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34)

Games behind: 17.5

Remaining games: vs. Washington, vs. Spurs, vs. Bulls

Key stat: He calls himself the best big man shooter of all time. Karl-Anthony Towns is currently shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc, and 47.8% in his last 10 outings.

8. L.A. Clippers (39-40)

Games behind: 24

Remaining games: vs. Suns, vs. Thunder, vs. Kings

Key stat: Paul George hasn't made many appearances, but when he has played, he's scored in bunches. He's currently averaging 24.9 PPG (second-best in his career), including 33 points in his return from injury.

9. New Orleans Pelicans (34-44)

Games behind: 27.5

Remaining games: @ Kings, vs. Trail Blazers, @ Grizzlies, vs. Warriors

Key stat: Speaking of scoring, New Orleans has two of the best in the business. Over their last 10 games, Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.7 PPG, while CJ McCollum is averaging 25.

10. San Antonio Spurs (33-45)

Games behind: 29

Remaining games: @ Nuggets, @ Timberwolves, vs. Warriors, @ Mavericks

Key stat: All-Star PG Dejounte Murray is currently across the league with 13 triple-doubles.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (31-47)

Games behind: 31

Remaining games: @ Suns, @ Warriors, vs. Thunder, vs. Nuggets

Key stat: At 31-47, L.A. is 16 games below .500, the largest number of games a LeBron James team has been below .500 in his career. James averaged 34.7 PPG during March, his highest one-month total ever.

EASTERN CONFERENCE:

1. Miami Heat (51-28)

Games ahead: 2

Remaining schedule: vs. Hornets, vs. Hawks, @ Magic

Key stat: If the Heat were to get the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, it would be the first time they accomplished the feat since the 2012-2013 season.

2. Boston Celtics (49-30)

Games behind: 2

Remaining schedule: @ Bulls, @ Bucks, @ Grizzlies

Key stat: Since Jan. 14, the Celtics have gone 28-9, which is the second-best record in the NBA during that span behind the Phoenix Suns.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (48-30)

Games behind: 2.5

Remaining schedule: @ Bulls, vs. Celtics, @ Pistons, @ Cavaliers

Key stat: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 30.1 PPG, more than he averaged during his 2018 and 2019 MVP campaigns.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (48-30)

Games behind: 2.5

Remaining schedule: @ Pacers, @ Raptors, vs. Pacers, vs. Pistons

Key stat: After winning their first five games after acquiring James Harden, the 76ers are just 6-6 in their last 12 with him in the lineup.

5. Chicago Bulls (45-33)

Games behind: 5.5

Remaining schedule: vs. Bucks, vs. Celtics, vs. Hornets, @ Timberwolves

Key stat: The Bulls are 0-17 against the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference standings this season.

6. Toronto Raptors (45-33)

Games behind: 5.5

Remaining schedule: vs. Hawks, vs. Sixers, vs. Rockets, @ Knicks

Key stat: Scottie Barnes (15.4 PPG) is third amongst all rookies in scoring this season.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-36)

Games behind: 8

Remaining schedule: @ Magic, @ Nets, vs. Bucks

Key stat: The Cavaliers are only 8-13 since the All-Star Break.

8. Atlanta Hawks (41-37)

Games behind: 9.5

Remaining schedule: @ Raptors, vs. Wizards, @ Heat, @ Rockets

Key stat: Trae Young is the only player in the NBA this season who is in the top five in scoring (28.3 PPG) and assists (9.6 APG).

9. Charlotte Hornets (40-38)

Games behind: 10.5

Remaining schedule: @ Heat, vs. Magic, @ Bulls, vs. Wizards

Key stat: The Hornets are fifth in the NBA in scoring (114.8 PPG), which also leads all Eastern Conference teams.

10. Brooklyn Nets (40-38)

Games behind: 10.5

Remaining schedule: vs. Rockets, @ Knicks, vs. Cavaliers, vs. Pacers

Key stat: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have only played 13 games together this season.

Check back Monday night for updates!

