National Basketball Association
NBA Players Select Jersey Messages
National Basketball Association

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages

1 day ago

With the NBA season getting ready to resume in Orlando, players around the league have started to announce what social justice messages they will wear on the back of their jerseys.

Earlier this month, the NBA revealed a list of 29 approved phrases players could choose:

Here are some of the players who have announced their choices and which statements they will wear.

"Black Lives Matter"

Among the large group of players choosing this statement is Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Khris Middleton.

Others who have chosen the statement include Kyle Korver,  Troy DanielsTyler CookMonte Morris and Bol Bol of the Denver NuggetsJae Crowder and Udonis Haslem of the Miami HeatZach Collins of the Portland Trail BlazersHamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings.

"Education Reform"

CJ McCollum highlights those who have decided to wear "Education Reform" on the back of their jerseys.

He will be joined by Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore.

Nothing at all

Miami Heat All-Star guard Jimmy Butler hopes to wear a blank nameplate on the back of his jersey.

"Equality"

By far the most popular choice among the players is "Equality," which will be worn by the league's brightest young star and reigning MVP, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There are a host of other players reportedly wearing this statement on their jerseys as well, including Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic, along with Dallas' entire roster.

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul and Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert will also wear the phrase.

"Freedom"

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is among a handful of players who will feature "Freedom" on their uniforms. Teammate Enes Kanter will, as well.

"How Many More?"

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard leads players that will wear "How Many More?"

He will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green.

"Peace"

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder and Sacramento Kings guard Justin James have selected "Peace" as their statement.

"Say Her Name"

Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles and Washington Wizards forward Johnathan Williams are among the players who will wear "Say Her Name" on their jersey, in reference to Breonna Taylor.

"Say Their Names"

New Orleans Pelicans starting guard Jrue Holiday headlines those who will wear this statement in Orlando.

Holiday recently announced he would donate the remainder of his salary for the season (up to $5.3 million) to start a social justice fund along with Lauren Holiday, his wife and 2015 Women's World Cup winner.

"Vote"

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap leads a handful who will sport "Vote" on the back of their jerseys.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Matisse Thybule and Denver Nuggets forward Keita Bates-Diop will also don the statement.

No message

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the most notable player who will wear his last name on the back of his jersey in Orlando. He will be joined by teammates Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers will do the same.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

Man of Mystery

Man of Mystery
Healthy or not, Kawhi Leonard is likely to be the postseason's biggest difference maker, Martin Rogers explains.
8 hours ago
National Basketball Association

One of the Guys

One of the Guys
LeBron James has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager. But in the NBA bubble, he's blending right in.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

NBA Update: Zion Leaves Bubble

NBA Update: Zion Leaves Bubble
Several storylines have emerged from the NBA bubble in Orlando, after players and personnel arrived last week.
2 days ago
National Basketball Association

Kuminga Joining G League

Kuminga Joining G League
The top prospect in 2021, Jonathan Kuminga, is reclassifying to 2020 and taking his talents to the G League this year.
2 days ago
National Basketball Association

Holiday Founds Social Justice Fund

Holiday Founds Social Justice Fund
As several NBA players pledge their remaining salaries to charity, Jrue and Lauren Holiday are stepping up in a big way.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks