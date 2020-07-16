National Basketball Association NBA Players Select Jersey Messages 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NBA season getting ready to resume in Orlando, players around the league have started to announce what social justice messages they will wear on the back of their jerseys.

Earlier this month, the NBA revealed a list of 29 approved phrases players could choose:

Here are some of the players who have announced their choices and which statements they will wear.

"Black Lives Matter"

Among the large group of players choosing this statement is Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Khris Middleton.

Others who have chosen the statement include Kyle Korver, Troy Daniels, Tyler Cook, Monte Morris and Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets, Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat, Zach Collins of the Portland Trail Blazers, Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings.

"Education Reform"

CJ McCollum highlights those who have decided to wear "Education Reform" on the back of their jerseys.

He will be joined by Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore.

Nothing at all

Miami Heat All-Star guard Jimmy Butler hopes to wear a blank nameplate on the back of his jersey.

"Equality"

By far the most popular choice among the players is "Equality," which will be worn by the league's brightest young star and reigning MVP, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There are a host of other players reportedly wearing this statement on their jerseys as well, including Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic, along with Dallas' entire roster.

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul and Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert will also wear the phrase.

"Freedom"

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is among a handful of players who will feature "Freedom" on their uniforms. Teammate Enes Kanter will, as well.

"How Many More?"

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard leads players that will wear "How Many More?"

He will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green.

"Peace"

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder and Sacramento Kings guard Justin James have selected "Peace" as their statement.

"Say Her Name"

Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles and Washington Wizards forward Johnathan Williams are among the players who will wear "Say Her Name" on their jersey, in reference to Breonna Taylor.

"Say Their Names"

New Orleans Pelicans starting guard Jrue Holiday headlines those who will wear this statement in Orlando.

Holiday recently announced he would donate the remainder of his salary for the season (up to $5.3 million) to start a social justice fund along with Lauren Holiday, his wife and 2015 Women's World Cup winner.

"Vote"

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap leads a handful who will sport "Vote" on the back of their jerseys.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Matisse Thybule and Denver Nuggets forward Keita Bates-Diop will also don the statement.

No message

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the most notable player who will wear his last name on the back of his jersey in Orlando. He will be joined by teammates Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers will do the same.

This is a developing story.

