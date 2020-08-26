National Basketball Association
NBA Players Boycott Playoff Games
National Basketball Association

NBA Players Boycott Playoff Games

1 hour ago

The NBA announced Wednesday's Game 5 playoff matchups have officially been postponed following a player boycott.

The impacted series include Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. The league said it plans to reschedule the games.

Below is a running timeline of the day's events:  

⁠—⁠—⁠—⁠—⁠—

Game 5 of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic has been postponed after Bucks players made the pregame decision to boycott the game. 

Tip off for the game was scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, but Bucks players didn't come out for warmups. Magic players did, but then returned to their locker room. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the decision was made following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

Bucks guard George Hill confirmed the report to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

NBA TV's Jim Jackson, who was scheduled to call the game between the Bucks and Magic, reacted to the boycott courtside.

"That's the biggest statement that these young men can make. ... It's much bigger than the game of basketball."

Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the decision and what could come next on Wednesday's Speak for Yourself.

Earlier, Bucks players and coach Mike Budenholzer addressed Blake shooting, with Hill stating, "Until the world gets their s⁠--t together, I guess we're not going to get our stuff together."

Athletes from across sports voiced their support for the boycott and expressed their frustration with ongoing incidences of police brutality.

(Note: Many of the following tweets contain strong language.)

Shortly after the Bucks and Magic didn't take the floor, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly planned to boycott Game 5 of their series, and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers followed suit.

The NBA then officially announced the day's games would be postponed and rescheduled.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
share story
National Basketball Association

Sports World Reacts to Bucks Protest

Sports World Reacts to Bucks Protest
The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 of their first round series on Wednesday. The sports world had their back.
43 mins ago
National Football League

Sports World Celebrates #NationalDogDay

Sports World Celebrates #NationalDogDay
It's National Dog Day, and the sports world is not above celebrating our furry friends. Check out Wednesday's best tributes!
3 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Pacers Move On From McMillan

Pacers Move On From McMillan
Nate McMillan is gone after another first round playoff sweep, and Indiana already has its eyes on another current NBA coach.
3 hours ago
National Basketball Association

George Addresses Mental Health

George Addresses Mental Health
Paul George was in a "dark place." Then, he had a breakout performance in Game 5, and broke his silence after the game.
5 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Mavs-Clippers

3 Takeaways From Mavs-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers broke a multitude of franchise records in demolishing the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in Game 5.
17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks