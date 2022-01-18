National Basketball Association NBA odds: Championship futures odds for every team after Kevin Durant's injury 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA is gearing into focus as we sit at the halfway point of the season. With so many crazy story lines — most recently the MCL sprain suffered by Kevin Durant — who’s the favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship?

As always, the NBA odds tell the story. Here are the updated title odds for every team headed into the second half of the season (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP*

Brooklyn Nets: +250 ( bet $10 to win $35 total )

Golden State Warriors: +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Phoenix Suns: +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Milwaukee Bucks: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Utah Jazz: +850 ( bet $10 to win $95 total )

Los Angeles Lakers: +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Miami Heat: +1500 ( bet $10 to win $160 total )

Chicago Bulls: +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Philadelphia 76ers: +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Los Angeles Clippers: +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Denver Nuggets: +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Memphis Grizzlies: +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Atlanta Hawks: +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Boston Celtics: +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Cleveland Cavaliers: +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

New York Knicks: +9000 ( bet $10 to win $910 total )

Portland Trail Blazers: +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1010 total )

Charlotte Hornets: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1510 total )

Washington Wizards: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1510 total )

Minnesota Timberwolves: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2010 total )

Toronto Raptors: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2010 total )

Indiana Pacers: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2510 total )

Oklahoma City Thunder: +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5010 total )

New Orleans Pelicans: +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5010 total )

San Antonio Spurs: +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5010 total )

Sacramento Kings: +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5010 total )

Detroit Pistons: +95000 ( bet $10 to win $9510 total )

Orlando Magic: +95000 ( bet $10 to win $9510 total )

Houston Rockets: +95000 ( bet $10 to win $9510 total )

A few things that stand out:

Even with the injury to Kevin Durant and the inability of Kyrie Irving to play home games, the Brooklyn Nets are still the favorites to win the NBA title. They were the preseason favorite and amidst all the chaos they still sit firmly in pole position.

The Los Angeles Lakers' odds sat at +400 in the preseason and have lengthened considerably to their current number of +1000. Sitting at .500 at press time, Anthony Davis’ impending return may shorten these odds.

Although the Memphis Grizzlies currently have the third-best winning percentage in both the Western Conference and the entire NBA, at +3500, they are trailing 11 teams on the NBA Championship odds list.

