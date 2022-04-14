National Basketball Association NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here.

The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams.

Here are the odds to win the series for each team in the first round:

Utah (49-33 in regular season) vs. Dallas (52-30)

Mavericks +210 to win series (bet $10 to win $31)

Jazz -303 to win series (bet $10 to win $13.30)

Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks (1 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Jazz -4.5 (Jazz favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)

Moneyline: Jazz -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Mavericks +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 214 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota (46-36) vs. Memphis (56-26)

Timberwolves +300 to win series (bet $10 to win $40)

Grizzlies -400 to win series (bet $10 to win $12.50)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Grizzlies -6.5 (Grizzlies favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Timberwolves cover)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -286 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Timberwolves +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 234 points scored by both teams combined

Toronto (48-34) vs. Philadelphia (51-31)

Raptors +160 to win series (bet $10 to win $26)

76ers -189 to win series (bet $10 to win $15.29)

Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers (6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: 76ers -4.5 (76ers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raptors cover)

Moneyline: 76ers -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Raptors +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 217 points scored by both teams combined

Denver (48-34) vs. Golden State (53-29)

Nuggets +200 to win series (bet $10 to win $30)

Warriors -250 to win series (bet $10 to win $14)

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Warriors -5.5 (Warriors favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Nuggets cover)

Moneyline: Warriors -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Nuggets +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 223.5 points scored by both teams combined

Brooklyn (44-38) vs. Boston (51-31)

Nets +120 to win series (bet $10 to win $22)

Celtics -149 to win series (bet $10 to win $16.71)

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC)

Point spread: Celtics -4.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Nets cover)

Moneyline: Celtics -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Nets +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 224.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago (46-36) vs. Milwaukee (51-31)

Bulls: +700 to win series (bet $10 to win $80)

Bucks: -1000 to win series (bet $10 to win $11)

Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, TNT)

Point spread: Bucks -9.5 (Bucks favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Bulls cover)

Moneyline: Bucks -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Bulls +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 229 points scored by both teams combined

