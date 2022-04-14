National Basketball Association
NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines

1 hour ago

After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here.

The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams.

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NBA section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

Here are the odds to win the series for each team in the first round:

Utah (49-33 in regular season) vs. Dallas (52-30)

Mavericks +210 to win series (bet $10 to win $31)

Jazz -303 to win series (bet $10 to win $13.30)

Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks (1 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Jazz -4.5 (Jazz favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)
Moneyline: Jazz -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Mavericks +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 214 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPN
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Utah Jazz
UTA
Dallas Mavericks
DAL
The Dallas Mavericks are 4-0 (100%) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz in 2021/2022

Minnesota (46-36) vs. Memphis (56-26)

Timberwolves +300 to win series (bet $10 to win $40)

Grizzlies -400 to win series (bet $10 to win $12.50)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Grizzlies -6.5 (Grizzlies favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Timberwolves cover)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -286 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Timberwolves +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 234 points scored by both teams combined

Toronto (48-34) vs. Philadelphia (51-31)

Raptors +160 to win series (bet $10 to win $26)

76ers -189 to win series (bet $10 to win $15.29)

Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers (6 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: 76ers -4.5 (76ers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Raptors cover)
Moneyline: 76ers -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Raptors +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 217 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 10:00 PM
ESPN
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Toronto Raptors
TOR
Philadelphia 76ers
PHI
The Toronto Raptors are 4-0 (100%) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021/2022

Denver (48-34) vs. Golden State (53-29)

Nuggets +200 to win series (bet $10 to win $30)

Warriors -250 to win series (bet $10 to win $14)

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Warriors -5.5 (Warriors favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Nuggets cover)
Moneyline: Warriors -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Nuggets +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 223.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:30 AM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Nuggets
DEN
Golden State Warriors
GSW
The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 (88.9%) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets off two or more days rest over their last 9 games

Brooklyn (44-38) vs. Boston (51-31)

Nets +120 to win series (bet $10 to win $22)

Celtics -149 to win series (bet $10 to win $16.71)

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, ABC)

Point spread: Celtics -4.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Nets cover)
Moneyline: Celtics -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Nets +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 224.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 7:30 PM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Brooklyn Nets
BKN
Boston Celtics
BOS

Chicago (46-36) vs. Milwaukee (51-31)

Bulls: +700 to win series (bet $10 to win $80)

Bucks: -1000 to win series (bet $10 to win $11)

Chicago Bulls @ Milwaukee Bucks (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, TNT)

Point spread: Bucks -9.5 (Bucks favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Bulls cover)
Moneyline: Bucks -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Bulls +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 229 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 10:30 PM
TNT
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bulls
CHI
Milwaukee Bucks
MIL

Are you inclined to bet on a favorite or are you leaning toward letting it ride on an underdog? Head over to FOX Bet and place your bets!  

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Next Lakers' coach must meet changing expectations of job
National Basketball Association

Next Lakers' coach must meet changing expectations of job

49 mins ago
Should the NBA adopt a playoff draft model?
National Basketball Association

Should the NBA adopt a playoff draft model?

52 mins ago
NBA odds: How to bet Play-In games, lines
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: How to bet Play-In games, lines

59 mins ago
Trae Young leads Hawks past Hornets in play-in game
National Basketball Association

Trae Young leads Hawks past Hornets in play-in game

9 hours ago
McCollum, Ingram push Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game
National Basketball Association

McCollum, Ingram push Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes