NBA, NBAPA Help Fund Saliva Testing

The NBA has run a smooth operation inside of the Orlando bubble when it comes to testing for COVID-19, with no players testing positive for the virus over the past three weeks.

Now, the league and the NBA Players Association are partnering to fund a new FDA authorized saliva test that is being produced by Yale University.

The NBA and NBPA have pledged more than $500,000 to fund the work done by the university.

The test will be developed for widespread public screening, with the price of testing being set at an affordable rate.

The cost per sample could potentially be set for as low as $4, while the cost to consumers could be higher and range from anywhere between $15 to $20.

The test was used by a group of NBA players and staff heading into the Orlando bubble.

The results were compared to those of tests administered with nasal swabs and were nearly identical.

With the news of the new test, it could be a ray of bright light for fall collegiate sports, specifically college football.

The test was developed in a Rutgers University lab, and according to Andrew Brooks, an associate professor at Rutgers and chief operating officer of RUCDR Infinite Biologics, several other sports teams are currnently using the test.

