National Basketball Association NBA MVP Meter: Can Joel Embiid overtake Nikola Jokić? Updated Mar. 8, 2023 4:12 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

There are less than 20 games left in the season, meaning the regular-season MVP vote is rapidly approaching.

In the eyes of most, the award is the defending MVP's to lose — but this week, our Melissa Rohlin has shaken up FOX Sports' MVP Meter.

Let's check out her rankings below:

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 33.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 4.1 APG

FOX Bet MVP odds: +500

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid is tied for first in the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 33.3 points a game. But what truly separates Embiid is his defense. He's one of the best two-way players in the league right now.

Last week, the 76ers snapped Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' 16-game win-streak after Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left, finishing with 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Embiid also led the 76ers to a win over Nikola Jokić's Denver Nuggets on Jan. 28, finishing with 47 points and 18 rebounds in that game. He has been huge in games against other top MVP candidates, which is an important measuring stick.

Not to mention Embiid is coming off of a 42-point game on 68.8% shooting in a win over Indiana on Monday, and dropped 39 and seven in a win at Minnesota on Tuesday without James Harden on the floor. He has put the 76ers on his back this season, leading them to the third-best record in the East (43-22), only four games behind the first-place Bucks.

2. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Stats: 24.4 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 10.0 APG

FOX Bet MVP odds: -345

The narrative that Jokić is stat-padding doesn't ring true to me. He seemingly cares more about his horses than awards. But, in my eyes, his most important stat is this one: The Nuggets are 24-0 this season whenever he posts a triple-double. That indicates that he's doing whatever needs to be done for his team to win, not focusing on filling out box scores. Jokić has led the Nuggets to the top record in the Western Conference (46-19), including four straight wins and eight wins in their last nine.

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Nikola Jokić's odds to win a third consecutive MVP award

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 31.2 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 5.5 APG

FOX Bet MVP odds: +850

In a draft, I wouldn't be surprised if Antetokounmpo was the first player selected among all current NBA players. He's a beast on both ends of the court — and, perhaps most importantly, he knows how to win, leading his team to a championship in 2021. He's capable of being the best player on the court on any given night, and the 16-game win-streak was impressive. Not to mention, he kept the Bucks atop the Eastern Conference despite Khris MIddleton missing much of the season. Right now, he's nursing knee soreness, which is a definite concern for the Bucks, whose success hinges entirely on his health.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Stats: 30.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.8 APG

FOX Bet MVP odds: +3300

Tatum deserves so much credit. He led the Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals and has transformed into an even better version of himself this go-around, ensuring that Boston has been atop the league for much of the season. But the Celtics have lost four of their last five games and Tatum's play hasn't been as consistent as of late, though he did have a 40-point, 11-rebound performance against New York on Sunday.

5. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 33.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.0 APG

FOX Bet MVP odds: +5000

The Mavericks have lost six of their last nine games despite Dončić's strong play and the team's recent acquisition of Kyrie Irving. Dallas has slid to seventh in the West, only two games ahead of the 12th-place New Orleans Pelicans. But Dončić remains in the top five for many reasons, including his recent 42-point, 12-assist performance in the team's win over the 76ers on March 2.

Next up, in no particular order: Kevin Durant, Domantas Sabonis, Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Julius Randle, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Bam Adebayo.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share