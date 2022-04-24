National Basketball Association NBA injuries: Embiid has torn ligament in thumb, but will play through it 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoffs have unfortunately been marked by a fair number of injuries thus far.

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the league's biggest stars and title-favorite teams, but there's still time to regroup ahead of the next round.

Here's where all the injuries stand after Saturday's games.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid has said he plans to play through the injury to his right thumb, and it looks that will be a significant task, as an MRI has confirmed he has a torn ligament.

Embiid started and played 39 minutes in a 110-102 loss to Toronto in Game 4 of their series on Saturday. He scored 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds. The 76ers lead the series 3-1.E

Embiid will reportedly require surgery on the thumb when the 76ers' season is over.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Dončić returned to action for Dallas' Game 4 contest against the Utah Jazz on Saturday after missing the first three games of the series with a left calf strain he sustained in the third quarter of the Mavs' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs .

Dončić put up 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while shooting 11-for-21 (52.9%) from the field.

The series is now even after the Mavs dropped Game 1 before bouncing back in Game 2 and Game 3.

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat

Lowry's status for the Heat's crucial Game 4 affair in Atlanta is currently unknown after the veteran floor general sustained a left hamstring injury during the third quarter of Miami's 111-110 Game 3 loss Friday.

"I'm pissed the f--- off," Lowry said as he exited State Farm Arena. He appeared to injure his leg after getting tied up in a screen with Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter, stepping awkwardly before losing his balance, and his shoe in the process.

When asked if he'd miss any time due to the ailment, Lowry responded: "No, I'm Wolverine." He reportedly plans to undergo treatment ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics

Boston's star defensive center, who had been out since March 27 with a torn meniscus, returned to action Saturday and played limited minutes in Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Nets.

Williams came up with two points, two rebounds, one assist and a block in 16 minutes on the court, as the Celtics won their third-straight game against the Nets. Game 4 is Monday in Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

Simmons, who the Nets traded for in late February, has been sidelined with a herniated disc since his arrival, but he is reportedly on track to play in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Celtics.

However, the Nets are in an 0-3 hole headed into Monday's matchup, so it is unclear if the team will take a chance on letting Simmons play in an elimination game given the circumstances.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Middleton will miss the remainder of the Bucks' first-round series against the Chicago Bulls after spraining his MCL in Milwaukee's 114-110 loss in Game 2. Middleton exited the game early in the fourth quarter after slipping awkwardly and falling to the hardwood. The Bucks were already down Bobby Portis, who left the game at halftime after taking a shot to the eye in the first quarter.

Luckily, Portis was able to suit up Friday, putting up 18 points in the Bucks' dominant 111-81 Game 3 win.

Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Bucks announced.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

The Suns will be without their most clutch shooter for at least a couple of playoff games after Booker suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in the Suns' 125-114 Game 2 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans .

Booker went down in the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup after getting off to a hot start, posting 31 first-half points. He could miss 2-3 weeks and is not expected to play in Game 3 or Game 4.

Stay tuned for more updates.

