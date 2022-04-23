National Basketball Association NBA injuries: Embiid expected to play in Game 4, Lowry's status unclear 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoffs have unfortunately been marked by a fair number of injuries thus far.

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the league's biggest stars and title-favorite teams, but there's still time to regroup ahead of the next round.

Here's where all the injuries stand after Friday's games.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is reportedly "experiencing pain and discomfort" in his right thumb, a potentially serious injury that could require further testing in the near future. The MVP candidate wore a soft cast on his wrist during the second half of the Sixers' 104-101 Game 3 win over the Toronto Raptors and was reportedly sporting it again during Friday’s practice.

He was not listed on the team’s official injury report, however, and he is expected to play in Game 4 on Saturday. Philadelphia is one game shy of a sweep of Toronto.

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat

Lowry's status for the Heat's crucial Game 4 affair in Atlanta is currently unknown after the veteran floor general sustained a left hamstring injury during the third quarter of Miami's 111-110 loss to the Hawks Friday.

"I'm pissed the f--- off," Lowry said as he exited State Farm Arena. He appeared to injure his leg after getting tied up in a screen with Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter, stepping awkwardly before losing his balance, and his shoe in the process.

When asked if he'd miss any time due to the ailment, Lowry responded: "No, I'm Wolverine." He plans to undergo treatment ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Middleton will miss the remainder of the Bucks' first-round series against the Chicago Bulls after spraining his MCL in Milwaukee's 114-110 loss in Game 2. Middleton exited the game early in the fourth quarter after slipping awkwardly and falling to the hardwood. The Bucks were already down Bobby Portis, who left the game at halftime after taking a shot to the eye in the first quarter.

Luckily, Portis was able to suit up Friday, putting up 18 points in the Bucks' dominant 111-81 Game 3 win. Bucks guard Grayson Allen led his team with 22 points off the bench. Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Bucks announced.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

The Suns will be without their most clutch shooter for at least a couple of playoff games after Booker suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in the Suns' 125-114 Game 2 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans . He could miss 2-3 weeks and is not expected to play in Game 3 or Game 4.

Booker went down in the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup after getting off to a hot start, posting 31 first-half points.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Dončić has been sidelined for Dallas' entire opening-round series thus far with a strained left calf, an injury he sustained in the third quarter of the Mavs' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs . The Mavs dropped Game 1 to the Utah Jazz before coming back and winning Game 2 and Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

On Friday, coach Jason Kidd said that Dončić is trending "in the right direction" when asked about his star player's availability for Game 4.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

Simmons, who the Nets traded for in late February, has been sidelined with a herniated disc since his arrival, but he is reportedly on track to play in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics . The Nets are in an 0-2 hole headed into Game 3 after blowing a 17-point lead in Game 2.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics

Boston's star defensive center intends to return and play limited minutes in Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Nets. Williams has been out since March 27 with a torn meniscus.

Stay tuned for more updates.

