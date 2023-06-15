National Basketball Association NBA free agency tracker: Heat, Suns reportedly finalists for Bradley Beal Updated Jun. 17, 2023 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the end of the NBA Finals comes the start of the NBA offseason, and while this year's pool of free agents won't be as star-studded as it has been in past years, there's expected to be plenty of movement throughout the league with the implementation of the new CBA.

Here are the latest NBA free agency rumors:

Favorites emerge in Bradley Beal sweepstakes

Just days after it was reported that Beal was working with the Washington Wizards on potentially being traded this offseason, two finalists have emerged for his services — the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns, per The Athletic.

It's unclear if a deal is imminent, but it should be noted that Beal has a no-trade clause, giving him final say on any possible deal. Beal received permission to speak with other teams, Bleacher Report reported Friday.

[Bradley Beal trade: What NBA insiders are saying about most likely destinations]

Los Angeles Lakers want Chris Paul

The Lakers would have "strong interest" in Paul if he's bought out by the Suns or another team, according to The Athletic. The 38-year-old Paul, who is rumored to be on the trade block in Phoenix, is owed $30.8 million next season.

As the Suns have a decision to make in the upcoming weeks, Paul said in a recent interview that he "absolutely" wants to stay in Phoenix, adding "That’s why I’m there."

Charlotte Hornets eyeing Brandon Ingram

As the Hornets gauge interest in the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, they've made it known that they would want North Carolina native Ingram — not Zion Williamson — back in any trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, per The Athletic.

Philadelphia 76ers focused on James Harden, not interested in Fred VanVleet

The 76ers "have made it clear" their main focus is on keeping Joel Embiid's current co-star, James Harden, and not finding him a new one, according to Yahoo! Sports. Harden can become a free agent if he declines his $35 million player option ahead of the June 29 deadline.

If Harden departs Philadelphia, the 76ers aren't expected to attempt to reunite free-agent guard Fred VanVleet, 29, with former Toronto Raptors coach and new 76ers coach Nick Nurse, Yahoo! Sports added.

VanVleet, who had a player option worth $22.8 million for the 2023-24 season, opted out of his contract with the Raptors, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Should the Philadelphia 76ers want James Harden back?

Boston Celtics looking to keep Jaylen Brown, but might be open to trading someone else

Boston looks like it wants to keep its star duo together this offseason as it's focused on getting an extension done with Brown, both ESPN and Yahoo! Sports have reported. While Brown is still under contract through the 2023-24 season, he's eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason that would be worth $290 million over five seasons.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are pondering the idea of trading one of their rotational guards (Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard) this offseason, according to MassLive.

Chicago Bulls shopping Zach LaVine?

It appears multiple All-Star shooting guards could be on the trade market this offseason. The Bulls are "quietly gauging" trade interest in LaVine, according to Yahoo! Sports. LaVine, 28, just finished up the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract he signed last offseason.

LA Clippers looking to keep Russell Westbrook on discount

After they helped the former MVP revive his career, the Clippers are "hoping" to keep Westbrook on a hometown discount with a contract worth $3.8 million, according to Bleacher Report. Westbrook joined the Clippers after being bought out by the Utah Jazz, which acquired him in a trade deadline move with the Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks considering draft pick and player swaps

Ahead of the upcoming draft, the Mavericks are considering trading down from the No. 10 overall pick to acquire a veteran player, according to Yahoo! Sports. One of the discussed trades involved the Mavericks acquiring John Collins and the No. 15 overall pick from the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 10 pick plus Davis Bertans, Yahoo! Sports added.

Kyle Kuzma hitting free agency?

It's considered to be a "lock" that Kuzma declines his $13 million player option to become a free agent, longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported. It "isn't clear" if the Wizards would like to keep Kuzma or not or possibly move him in a sign-and-trade, according to Stein.

Indiana Pacers have explored multiple veteran wing trades

Indiana has explored multiple trade options involving Toronto's O.G. Anunoby and Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter dating back to the trade deadline in February and is also "expected" to be in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams, Yahoo! Sports reported.

This story will be updated throughout the 2023 NBA offseason.

