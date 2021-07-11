NBA Finals: Top moments from Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 3

National Basketball Association
There is a saying that a series doesn't start until a team wins on the road.

Given those words of wisdom, the Milwaukee Bucks should be pleased with their performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, as they protected their home court with ease, handling the Phoenix Suns, 120-100

If they hold serve on their home court again in Game 4 on Wednesday, the series will be tied at 2-2 and they'll still have a chance to turn the tide.

The Bucks won with another dominant outing from star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Suns were led by the 19 points and nine assists of Chris Paul.

Here are the top moments from Game 3.

Antetokounmpo was dominant even in a loss in Game 2, and he picked up right where he left off early in Game 3.

He made his presence felt on the glass and in the paint all at once.

On the Suns' end, Paul was in complete control of the offense, executing the pick and roll to perfection, scoring on jumpers and feeding Deandre Ayton for points.

The Suns' offense was a well-oiled machine through the first two games of the series, and it was because of their ball movement.

That ball movement was on display early in the first quarter, with five passes being made before Jae Crowder drained this 3-pointer.

After a rough outing in Game 2, where he only scored 11 points, Khris Middleton was effective in the first half for the Bucks with 10 early points.

But the story of the opening half for the Bucks was the dominance of Antetokounmpo, who left his imprint on the second quarter with a stretch of unstoppable play.

The Bucks outscored the Suns 35-17 in the in the second quarter to take a 60-45 lead into the halftime intermission.

As a team, they recorded 18 assists on 24 made baskets in the first two quarters.

Facing a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, the Suns were in need of a jolt of energy and they got just that from Cameron Johnson.

His poster dunk was a spark the Suns hadn't had since early in the first quarter.

Johnson served as the catalyst for the Suns' run to get the Bucks lead down to single digits in the third quarter.

But the combination of Antetokounmpo and Holiday proved to be too much in the third, with Holiday scoring 12 points in the quarter and Antetokounmpo scoring 15.

This helped the Bucks weather the storm and push their 15-point halftime lead to 21 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks finished things off easily in the final period.

Antetokoumnpo scored 41 points to become only the sixth player to have back-to-back 40-point games in the Finals, joining Jerry West (1965, 1969), Rick Barry (1967), Michael Jordan (1993), Shaquille O'Neal (2000) and LeBron James (2016).

Giannis did most of his work inside.

Can the Bucks turn the tide in this series?

Game 4 will be Wednesday in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

