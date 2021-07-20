National Basketball Association NBA Finals: Top Moments from Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 6 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Does it all come down to this?

The NBA Finals could be on the verge of coming to an end with the Milwaukee Bucks holding a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have flipped this series, rallying from down 2-0 to one win away from a championship thanks to the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo , Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Now Devin Booker , Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns will look to right the ship and force a Game 7 on their home floor.

Here are the top moments from Game 6.

Game 6 was off to an ugly start from both teams, with both the Suns and Bucks struggling to find their footing.

And with the offenses stagnant early, the Bucks got the boost they needed from their All-Star duo of Antetokounmpo and Middleton on both ends of the floor.

That ultimately led to the team finding a rhythm that manifested throughout the entire team.

And by the end of the first quarter, the Bucks had built a 29-16 lead.

But much like Game 5, the road team began to mount a comeback early in the second quarter.

The Suns rallied back to take the lead midway through the second quarter.

The Suns outscored the Bucks 31-13 in the second quarter to turn a 13-point deficit into a 47-42 halftime lead.

A vintage first half from Paul, who scored 13 points, helped put the Suns in command.

To open the third quarter, the Bucks threw a counter punch and, of course, Antetokounmpo was at the center of the action.

He exploded in the quarter and got timely contributions from Book Lopez as well to help regain the lead.

Antetokounmpo's dominant third quarter caught the attention of some of the NBA's elite, including one LeBron James.

