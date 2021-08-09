National Basketball Association LiAngelo Ball has been a bright spot so far at the NBA's Summer League 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's Summer League is the best place to get a glimpse of the NBA's incoming rookie class and stars of tomorrow.

It's also a place where players looking to make their way onto training camp rosters — and maybe even into the NBA — can leave a good impression on all 30 franchises.

And one of the players who made just such an impression in his first Summer League game was LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball.

With father LaVar and younger brother LaMelo in attendance, LiAngelo turned in a 16-point performance that included five 3-pointers for the Charlotte Hornets.

While Hornets lottery pick James Bouknight dazzled with 19 points, Ball was the story of the game, showing off the shooting touch that landed him at UCLA before he left during his freshman season to pursue a professional career.

Heading into last season, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons during training camp, though he ultimately did not make their 15-man regular-season roster. But the shooting touch that LiAngelo showed in his first Summer League game could land him on an NBA roster this coming season.

To help his case, he proved that his initial performance wasn't a fluke by following it with a 10-point outing against the Sacramento Kings in his second Summer League game.

LiAngelo didn't knock in five 3-pointers the second time around, but he was still able to score efficiently, shooting 4-of-8 from the field while grabbing five rebounds.

If LiAngelo can perform at a high level the rest of the Summer League, he just might find himself as a teammate of his younger brother once again (the two played high school basketball together at Chino Hills from 2015 to 2017).

If that were to happen, it would mean that all three Ball brothers are finally in the NBA, and LaVar Ball would get the last laugh.

