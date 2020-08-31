National Basketball Association
NBA Bubble Welcomes New Company
For the past month, NBA players and coaches have been inside of the Orlando bubble at Disney World without seeing members of their family.

That is about to change, as we saw from Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet on Monday.

Family members of the players and coaches that remain in the bubble will now be allowed to join them for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

According to Marc Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, the terms for family and friends to enter the bubble had been agreed upon by the NBA Players Association and the league when the bubble was finalized as the site for the remainder of the NBA season.

For the teams that advanced past the first round, those players were gifted with an additional 17 rooms to house their guests of choice.

Players will be allowed one family member to attend the remaining playoff games, but there are rules that those family members will have to adhere by.

Regardless of whatever rules the family members will have to follow, their arrival is sure to be a welcomed sight for the players.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green spoke on the struggles of being alone in the bubble last week after practice.

With their families now joining them, the bubble might begin to feel a little bit closer to home for these players.

After all, that's what it has been for the last month.

