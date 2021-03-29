National Basketball Association NBA MVP Watch: Tight field chasing Nikola Jokic 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA MVP field is tightening up.

While Nikola Jokic is pulling away slightly at the top, the other contenders are bunching up a bit, with two stars receiving the same odds in second place and another creeping up the list for a close third-place standing.

According to FOX Bet's insights, here are the five MVP favorites, with a breakdown of each candidate's stats as of Monday morning, recent play and what's on the horizon.

1. Nikola Jokic -110

Per-game stats: Points: 26.9 (7th) | Assists: 8.5 (6th) | Rebounds: 11.1 (8th)

How it's going: Another week, another triple-double for Jokic, who went off for 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against the Orlando Magic. However, the Denver Nuggets followed up that game with a blowout loss against the Toronto Raptors the following day. Nevertheless, Jokic improved his MVP odds ever so slightly, going from -105 a week ago to -110 heading this week's slate of games.

What's up next: Tuesday's clash against the Philadelphia 76ers loses a bit of juice, considering Joel Embiid's expected absence, but it's still a matchup of Finals hopefuls even if they aren't at full strength. Speaking of Finals hopefuls, the Nuggets visit the LA Clippers on Thursday before ending the week against the Magic. It could be a statement week for Jokic and the Nuggets.

What people are saying: "He's having an all-time offensive season, and he's a little bit better of a defensive player than people make him out to be." ⁠— Zach Lowe, via "Get Up"

T-2. LeBron James +600

Per-game stats: Points: 25.4 (ninth) | Assists: 7.9 (8th) | Rebounds: 7.9 (22nd)

How it's going: The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough time overcoming the injuries to James and Anthony Davis. Since James went down, the Lakers are 2-3 with an average point differential of -14 in that trio of losses. They did end their week with a 14-point win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and a narrow victory against the Orlando Magic, so not all was doom and gloom this week. Will these performances ultimately wind up hurting or helping James' quest for a fourth MVP award? Well, at the beginning of March, he was priced at +175.

What's up next: Help is expected to be on the way in the form of Andre Drummond, who is joining the defending champions after clearing waivers. As far as the schedule goes, the banged-up Lakers have a dance with the hot-and-cold Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, followed by a weekend bookended with visits to the Sacramento Kings on Friday and Clippers on Sunday.

What people are saying: "No, he has not received more criticism than he deserves. ... He does everything to draw attention to himself, which in itself is to invite criticism." ⁠— Ric Bucher, via "Speak For Yourself"

T-2. Joel Embiid +600

Per-game stats: Points: 29.9 (2nd) | Rebounds: 11.5 (T-6th)

How it's going: No Embiid, no problem for the Sixers. Not that the Eastern Conference's leaders prefer to play without their center, but it's impressive that they managed to go 6-1 without him before running into the Clippers buzzsaw. Tobias Harris has been picking up some major slack, averaging 24.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists in Philly's previous eight games.

What's up next: A lengthy road trip carries over into this week for the Sixers, who are four games into a six-game stretch away from Wells Fargo Center. The highlight of this week's slate is a visit at the Nuggets, then the Sixers will travel to Cleveland before hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

What people are saying: "Of course, when Joel gets back, we will be much more proper. But right now, we are getting some time together, jelling with the teammates on and off the court, and it’s been good." ⁠— Sixers head coach Mike Scott, via The Philadelphia Inquirer

4. James Harden +650

Per-game stats: Points: 25.8 (11th) | Assists: 11.2 (1st) | Rebounds: 8.1 (20th)

How it's going: Harden didn't dress against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and the Brooklyn Nets lost by 30. Granted, the Jazz have the NBA's best record at 34-11, so it wasn't going to be an easy game even if Harden joined the battle. However, the Nets were 16-2 in their previous 18 games with their star in the lineup. Furthermore, he marked his return with a 44-point explosion against the Detroit Pistons, collecting 14 rebounds and dishing eight assists in the 113-111 win.

What's up next: The Nets play the Timberwolves on Monday before welcoming in Harden's former team, the Houston Rockets, to Brooklyn on Wednesday. The Charlotte Hornets visit on Thursday before the Nets head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls to round out the week on Sunday.

What people are saying: "I feel like I am the MVP. It's just that simple." ⁠— James Harden

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo +800

Per-game stats: Points: 28.3 (5th) | Assists: 6.4 (17th) | Rebounds: 11.5 (T-6th)

How it's going: The Bucks are dealing with some lingering injuries, as Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton all missed Saturday's loss against the New York Knicks. "The Greek Freak" missed a game on March 22 with a left knee injury, and in the two he did play this week he averaged just 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds, well off his season averages of 28.3 points and 11.5 boards. The back-to-back MVP still showed the ability to make a highlight reel, though.

What's up next: Coming off of back-to-back losses at home, the Bucks embark on a trip to the West Coast. Their week begins against the Clippers on Monday, followed by the Lakers on Wednesday. The Portland Trail Blazers await on Friday, then the Kings on Saturday before their road trip continues into the following week.

What people are saying: "If the media had a choice between [Harden] and three in a row [for Giannis], I actually believe they would give it to [Harden] over three in a row. Because it is the royalty of royalty. If they didn't give it to [Michael] Jordan, if they didn't give it to LeBron, I don't think they're giving it to Giannis." ⁠— Brian Scalabrine, via WFAN

HONORABLE MENTIONS

