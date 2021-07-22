National Basketball Association Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks show out at NBA Finals victory parade 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a party 50 years in the making.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for, coincidentally, 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to lock down the first championship for the Milwaukee Bucks since 1971, it was time to celebrate.

As the jam-packed "Deer District" outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee during Tuesday's title-clinching contest proved, fan interest in the Bucks was in ample supply.

That excitement carried over to Thursday's parade.

Fans crammed back into the same spot, and elsewhere along the parade route, in the hopes of catching a glance of the newly minted NBA champions.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from Milwaukee's championship parade:

You'd better believe the Finals MVP was ready to lead the charge around downtown Milwaukee.

Curious what it would be like to be on one of the double-decker busses during a victory parade?

Well, wonder no longer.

One of the biggest knocks on Antetokounmpo during these playoffs was his struggles at the free-throw line.

He quieted those with a 17-for-19 showing in Game 6 from the charity stripe, and he did his famous routine along the route.

Watch as Antetokounmpo freezes for a comically long time ⁠— well beyond the NBA's 10-second time limit ⁠to attempt a free-throw — to shoot a shot into the crowd.

The energetic Bobby Portis, who became a fan favorite during these playoffs, heard his name chanted at various points during Milwaukee's title run.

That chant made a return during the victory parade.

And because sharing is caring, Donte DiVincenzo made sure some lucky fans got to savor the sweet taste of victory.

A former Bucks star, Brandon Jennings, famously uttered the phrase "Bucks in six" back in 2013, when the Bucks found themselves matched up against the top-seeded Miami Heat.

The Bucks went on to get swept, and Jennings was left to rue that bold proclamation. But it made a resurgence in the Finals after the Bucks went down 0-2.

Jennings became a bit of a cult hero, as his "Bucks in six" prophecy came to fruition eight years later and Milwaukee won four straight against Phoenix. Naturally, he was on hand to enjoy the celebrations.

P.J. Tucker was also enjoying himself, along with some champagne.

After quenching his thirst, Tucker took the mic on stage at the Deer District and relayed his thoughts about the "dogs" on his team.

One of those dogs was Khris Middleton, who averaged a team-high 42.5 minutes and scored 24.0 points per game against the Suns.

"It's been a long time coming," Middleton said as held the microphone in one hand and the Larry O'Brien trophy in the other.

By the way, do you think Antetokounmpo will ever need to pay for a meal or a drink in Milwaukee?

Yeah, probably not.

The final member of Milwaukee's "Big Three," Jrue Holiday also addressed the fans in attendance.

Although Holiday is usually the one dishing out assists, it was Tucker who was there to help out his teammate.

Tucker was arguably the MVP of the whole day. After a day riding the bus, he opted to walk as the parade wrapped up.

A man of the people!

