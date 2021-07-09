National Basketball Association Can the Bucks turn things around vs. the Suns in the NBA Finals? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

History is repeating itself for the Milwaukee Bucks, this time in the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, the Bucks fell to the Phoenix Suns 118-108 in Game 2 , thanks to Devin Booker , Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges , who combined for 81 points. Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster performance scoring 42 points, but it simply wasn't enough.

Milwaukee now finds itself in a 2-0 hole to start a series for the second time in these playoffs. The Bucks were able to rally the first time it happened, against the Brooklyn Nets in the second round.

But when it comes to the NBA Finals, only four teams in NBA history have overcome a 2-0 deficit (1969 Boston Celtics, 1977 Portland Trail Blazers, 2006 Miami Heat, 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers). Can the Bucks add themselves to that list?

If you ask Skip Bayless, the answer is no.

On Friday's "Undisputed," Bayless shared why he believes the Bucks are more engaged when the two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo isn’t on the floor.

"Look at the numbers that Khris Middleton and [Jrue] Holiday put up in Games 5 and 6 against Atlanta," Bayless said. "Both guards averaged almost a triple-double. … You got to see them in all of their unleashed glory against the Hawks. … They [could] do whatever they wanted with the basketball because they don’t feel that they are hinged to Giannis anymore.

"When it comes to the Bucks, I just don’t believe Middleton, nor Holiday nor PJ Tucker love playing with Giannis."

On Thursday night, Middleton shot 5-for-16 (31.2%) from the floor – including 1-for-6 (16.6%) from 3-point range – for 11 points in 41 minutes. He added six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Similarly, Holiday went 7-for-21 (33.3%) from the floor for 17 points in 39 minutes.

Bayless’ co-host Shannon Sharpe said the Bucks need more from Antetokounmpo's teammates to have a chance.

"Giannis is gonna get his points, because [the Suns] really don’t have anyone who can stop Giannis one-on-one," Sharpe began. "The question was, can Holiday, can Middleton, can they help him? … Giannis is averaging 32 [points] and 14 [rebounds]. He can’t do anything more than that. But you look at Middleton, you look at Holiday, you can’t win with this. 5-of-16, 11 points? Holiday, 7-of-21, 17 points? And he got 7 of those in the fourth quarter, and every time Milwaukee makes a run, CP3 or Book or somebody from the Suns snuff it out."

However, FOX Sports NBA Analyst Chris Broussard isn't ready to give up on the Bucks just yet.

On Friday's "First Things First," Broussard shared why he believes the series isn't over – although he does think the Suns will ultimately win the title.

"I think the Suns are a better team. I think the Suns present matchup problems for Milwaukee that they won't overcome," Broussard said. "When I hear that question, ‘Is it over?’ I'm taking it like this. Are we looking at a four- or five-game series? Are we looking at a series where there's no drama, there's no competitiveness, there's no doubt whatsoever? To that, I'm gonna say no. I do think Milwaukee can still make this a series, and I think there are several reasons for that."

On the other hand, Broussard's co-host Brandon Marshall is so confident that the Bucks will make a comeback that he's ready to bet big on it.

"I got my [New York] Jets helmet, and I'm willing to bet it against any prized possession y'all have," Marshall said.

"Jets helmet? Why would we wanna win the Jets helmet?" co-host Nick Wright joked. "I got my notes from today. I'll sign 'em."

The Bucks will have a chance to get on the board as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.

