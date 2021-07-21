National Basketball Association With the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Finals, are they a superteam? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks produced a super performance in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

But does that mean they're a superteam? Or, just a super team?

The city of Milwaukee is on top of the NBA world for the first time in 50 years, after Bucks completed their run to a championship, winning four games in a row to top the Phoenix Suns in six games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo being named Finals MVP.

It's Antetokounmpo's first ring, after he previously won back-to-back MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award and a bevy of other hardware.

And after the win, the praise rained down on the Grecian superstar, mainly because he won a ring with the team that drafted him 15th back in 2013.

Strong words from Antetokounmpo, who indirectly took a shot at a few of the game's current superstars who have joined forces in hopes of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy – in other words, those that chose to create a superteam.

But, Giannis didn't do it alone.

In fact, some would argue he had more than enough help to win a championship, with a roster that could actually be deemed a superteam, according to former NBA player Stephen Jackson.

In an appearance on Wednesday's version of "First Things First," Jackson explained why the Bucks belong in the same conversation of super teams that have won NBA championships before.

"He [Antetokounmpo] is the most dominant player that I have seen in a long time, but he has a closer [Khris Middleton]. Same thing like Shaq had – he was the most dominant player but he had a closer in Kobe [Bryant]."

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

At first glance, the Bucks might not appear to be a super-team in the same vein as the Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors or the "Big 3" Miami Heat teams led by LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, but still, Milwaukee isn't lacking in talent or star power.

Antetokounmpo is the headliner, but Middleton has been named an NBA All-Star in two of the last three seasons which gives them the same number of All-Star players as the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers that won the championship led by James and Anthony Davis, both of whom were not drafted by the Lakers.

The Bucks also had two players named to NBA All-Defensive teams this season, with Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday earning nods.

The 2020 Lakers only had one player who was an All-Defensive team member in Davis.

During the Finals, Middleton averaged 24 points per game, which is higher than the second-leading scorer on the 2019 Toronto Raptors, 2015 Warriors, 2014 San Antonio Spurs, 2012 and 2013 Heat, 2011 Dallas Mavericks and 2010 Lakers – and at least a few of those squads were considered super.

Only Davis in 2020, Curry in 2017 and 2018, and Kyrie Irving in 2016 for the Cleveland Cavaliers averaged more points than Middleton as a second option for teams that won the Finals.

Still, Skip Bayless detailed on "Undisputed" how he doesn't believe this is a superteam for the Bucks, citing how Antetokounmpo is the only superstar on the roster.

Antetokounmpo is the only player on the Bucks roster to have been named to an All-NBA team throughout his career.

The truth is that the Bucks probably fall somewhere in between, with more overall talent than the 2011 Mavericks but not quite on the same level as the Warriors dynasty or the Miami Heat.

Either way – super or not – the Bucks are champions.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.