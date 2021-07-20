National Basketball Association
Giannis Antetokounmpo praised by peers after lifting Bucks to title Giannis Antetokounmpo praised by peers after lifting Bucks to title
National Basketball Association

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised by peers after lifting Bucks to title

20 mins ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to have to make some more room in his trophy case.

Already a two-time NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year (2019-20) and Most Improved Player (2016-17), Antetokounmpo is going to have to add Finals MVP and championship ring to that ever-growing resume.

To say Antetokounmpo was anything but transcendent would be selling him short based on his performance in his first-ever NBA Finals.

The "Greek Freak" averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists across six games to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years.

And the dominance put him in the same conversation as some of the NBA's most dominant players.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

He now joins Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to have won multiple MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award and Finals MVP.

And he closed the series out in historic fashion, tying Bob Petit's record for most points scored in a Finals closeout game with 50 points.

It is just the seventh 50-point game in NBA Finals history.

As for the Bucks, their path to the mountaintop was three years in the making. They compiled the NBA's best record in each of the two previous seasons but came up short of the NBA Finals each time.

But with Antetokounmpo committing himself to Milwaukee by signing a long-term deal this past offseason, and the Bucks trading for point guard Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee was finally able to get over the hump.

With a breathtaking performance that led to a championship, it comes as no surprise that Antetokounmpo was showered with respect from his peers across the NBA

Here are the top social media reactions to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' coronation.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Giannis Ends Bucks' Title Drought
National Basketball Association

Giannis Ends Bucks' Title Drought

Giannis Ends Bucks' Title Drought
Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points to lead Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years. Here are the top moments!
49 mins ago
Who Will Win The NBA Title Next Year?
National Basketball Association

Who Will Win The NBA Title Next Year?

Who Will Win The NBA Title Next Year?
The 2021 season has come to a close. Now, Jason McIntyre already has his mind on next season's title favorites.
59 mins ago
Dame Time Or Lame Time?
National Basketball Association

Dame Time Or Lame Time?

Dame Time Or Lame Time?
Plenty of NBA teams would love to trade for Damian Lillard, but how many scenarios are plausible? Colin Cowherd takes a look.
6 hours ago
Win $1,000 on NBA Finals Game 6
National Basketball Association

Win $1,000 on NBA Finals Game 6

Win $1,000 on NBA Finals Game 6
FOX Super 6 is your chance to win big on Bucks vs. Suns in Tuesday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals, absolutely for free!
11 hours ago
No Passing This Buck
National Basketball Association

No Passing This Buck

No Passing This Buck
The Finals changed course for Milwaukee when Jrue Holiday began smothering Chris Paul on defense, Yaron Weitzman writes.
14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes