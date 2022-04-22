National Basketball Association Middleton, Embiid, Booker headline NBA playoff injuries just in share facebook twitter reddit link

This year's NBA playoffs has come with its fair share of injuries thus far, as the first round is in full swing.

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the league's biggest stars and title-favorite teams, but there's still time to regroup ahead of the next round.

Here's where all the injuries stand as of Friday.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Middleton will miss the remainder of the Bucks' first-round series against the Chicago Bulls after spraining his MCL in Milwaukee's 114-110 loss in Game 2. Middleton exited the game early in the fourth quarter after slipping awkwardly and falling to the hardwood. The Bucks were already down Bobby Portis, who left the game at halftime after taking a shot to the eye in the first quarter. Portis is not on the injury report for Friday's Game 3, while Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Bucks announced.

On "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe broke down why Middleton’s injury could derail the Bucks' title run if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't rise to the occasion and fill in the gaps.

"These injuries are turning the playoffs upside down," he said. "It's really not looking good. … Giannis is gonna have to have one of those Game 6 performances. He's gonna have to have a 50-15-5 ballgame in order for them to win this series, and it starts with [Friday night]. They gotta get this one tonight."

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is reportedly "experiencing pain and discomfort" in his right thumb, a potentially serious injury that could require further testing in the near future. The MVP candidate wore a soft cast on his wrist during the second half of the Sixers' 104-101 Game 3 win over the Toronto Raptors and was reportedly sporting it again during Friday’s practice. He was not listed on the team’s official injury report, however, and he is expected to play in Game 4 on Saturday. Philadelphia is one game shy of a sweep of Toronto.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

The Suns will be without their most clutch shooter for at least a couple of playoff games after Booker suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in the Suns' 125-114 Game 2 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans . He could miss 2-3 weeks and is not expected to play in Game 3 or Game 4.

Booker went down in the third quarter of Tuesday's matchup after getting off to a hot start, posting 31 first-half points.

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Dončić has been sidelined for Dallas' entire opening-round series thus far with a strained left calf, an injury he sustained in the third quarter of the Mavs' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs . The Mavs dropped Game 1 to the Utah Jazz before coming back and winning Game 2 and Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

On Friday, coach Jason Kidd said that Dončić is trending "in the right direction" when asked about his star player's availability for Game 4.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

Simmons, who the Nets traded for in late February, has been sidelined with a herniated disc since his arrival, but he is reportedly on track to play in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics . The Nets are in an 0-2 hole headed into Game 3 after blowing a 17-point lead in Game 2.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics

Boston's star defensive center intends to return and play limited minutes in Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Nets. Williams has been out since March 27 with a torn meniscus.

Stay tuned for more updates.

