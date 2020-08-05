National Basketball Association
Melo Steals The Show For Portland
National Basketball Association

Melo Steals The Show For Portland

8 hours ago

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-1 since the NBA resumed, in the thick of the playoff hunt, and 36-year-old Carmelo Anthony is a huge reason why.

After a clutch 3-pointer from Melo helped seal a 110-102 upset win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Nick Wright found himself over the moon for the 17-year NBA vet.

Yes, superstars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are doing a lot of the heavy lifting with a combined 51.3 points per game this season, but Anthony is bringing something extra to the table – especially in the bubble.

Antoine Walker, who won a title with the Miami Heat in 2005-06, says Melo’s success has a lot to do with embracing his new role in Portland:

Pre-bubble, Melo’s game averages were 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 42.6 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

In his three bubble games, those numbers have jumped to 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 44.7 percent shooting and 50 percent from the three-point line.

But with all this buzz around Melo and the Blazers, are they a threat to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Skip Bayless isn’t completely sold.

Those Blazers didn’t have Melo, though. Could he bring those unquantifiable traits like “clutchness” and “veteran savvy” we often hear about in the playoffs?

The Blazers will have to make it there first, but Melo is putting them in good position to find out

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

NBA 6-Pack: Booker Beats the Buzzer

NBA 6-Pack: Booker Beats the Buzzer
Day 6 in the bubble featured a game winner and a record-breaking triple-double. Here are the Top 6 things you need to know.
19 hours ago
National Basketball Association

An NBA Sleeper Is Emerging

An NBA Sleeper Is Emerging
If you underestimate the Toronto Raptors heading into this year’s postseason, don’t be surprised if the joke is on you, writes Martin Rogers.
22 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Titus & Tate's Bubble Breakout Players

Titus & Tate's Bubble Breakout Players
Mark Titus and Tate Frazier break down who they believe will serve as the unsung heroes in the NBA bubble.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

AD Dedicates Win to Kobe

AD Dedicates Win to Kobe
Anthony Davis said he knows the late Kobe Bryant is watching the Lakers, so he went "Mamba Mode" vs. Utah.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

NBA 6-Pack: T.J. Warren Stays Hot

NBA 6-Pack: T.J. Warren Stays Hot
The NBA slate featured 6 games on Monday night. Here are the Top 6 things you need to know from Day 5 in the bubble.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks