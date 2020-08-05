National Basketball Association Melo Steals The Show For Portland 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-1 since the NBA resumed, in the thick of the playoff hunt, and 36-year-old Carmelo Anthony is a huge reason why.

After a clutch 3-pointer from Melo helped seal a 110-102 upset win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Nick Wright found himself over the moon for the 17-year NBA vet.

Yes, superstars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are doing a lot of the heavy lifting with a combined 51.3 points per game this season, but Anthony is bringing something extra to the table – especially in the bubble.

Antoine Walker, who won a title with the Miami Heat in 2005-06, says Melo’s success has a lot to do with embracing his new role in Portland:

Pre-bubble, Melo’s game averages were 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 42.6 percent shooting and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc this season.

In his three bubble games, those numbers have jumped to 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 44.7 percent shooting and 50 percent from the three-point line.

But with all this buzz around Melo and the Blazers, are they a threat to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Skip Bayless isn’t completely sold.

Those Blazers didn’t have Melo, though. Could he bring those unquantifiable traits like “clutchness” and “veteran savvy” we often hear about in the playoffs?

The Blazers will have to make it there first, but Melo is putting them in good position to find out

