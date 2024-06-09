Luka Dončić will play in Game 2 of NBA Finals with chest, knee and ankle injuries
Luka Dončić will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
Dončić was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.
He was cleared to play after going through his pregame warmup routine about an hour and a half before tipoff. Kidd said he thinks Dončić sustained the chest injury taking a charge and diving on the floor for a loose ball.
Dončić led the Mavericks with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their 107-89 loss in Game 1.
In the event that Dončić would not have been able to go, Kidd said the team was ready to adjust.
"If he’s out, we’re prepared to go without him, next man up. If he’s going, the game plan doesn’t change. He’s in," Kidd said in his pregame news conference. "We’ve been in this seat pretty much the whole playoffs. So nothing changes."
Reporting by the Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Jayson Tatum not bothered by Jason Kidd calling Jaylen Brown Celtics' best player
Where does UConn turn if Dan Hurley takes Lakers head coaching job?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Lawyer: Jontay Porter was 'in over his head' with gambling addiction
2024 NBA Finals predictions: Experts' picks for Celtics vs Mavericks
2024 NBA Finals Schedule: How to watch Mavs vs. Celtics, TV, streaming, free
-
Jamal Crawford on Caitlin Clark's WNBA treatment: 'The greats go through that'
UConn's Dan Hurley in talks with Lakers, will make decision 'in near future'
2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings
-
Jayson Tatum not bothered by Jason Kidd calling Jaylen Brown Celtics' best player
Where does UConn turn if Dan Hurley takes Lakers head coaching job?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Lawyer: Jontay Porter was 'in over his head' with gambling addiction
2024 NBA Finals predictions: Experts' picks for Celtics vs Mavericks
2024 NBA Finals Schedule: How to watch Mavs vs. Celtics, TV, streaming, free
-
Jamal Crawford on Caitlin Clark's WNBA treatment: 'The greats go through that'
UConn's Dan Hurley in talks with Lakers, will make decision 'in near future'
2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings