National Basketball Association Luka Dončić will play in Game 2 of NBA Finals with chest, knee and ankle injuries Updated Jun. 9, 2024 7:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Luka Dončić will be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

Dončić was listed as probable Sunday morning with a sprained right knee and left ankle soreness. He was downgraded to questionable in the afternoon, with a bruised chest added to his list of ailments.

He was cleared to play after going through his pregame warmup routine about an hour and a half before tipoff. Kidd said he thinks Dončić sustained the chest injury taking a charge and diving on the floor for a loose ball.

Dončić led the Mavericks with 30 points and 10 rebounds in their 107-89 loss in Game 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the event that Dončić would not have been able to go, Kidd said the team was ready to adjust.

"If he’s out, we’re prepared to go without him, next man up. If he’s going, the game plan doesn’t change. He’s in," Kidd said in his pregame news conference. "We’ve been in this seat pretty much the whole playoffs. So nothing changes."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Boston Celtics

share