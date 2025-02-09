Mavericks' Anthony Davis will miss 'multiple weeks' with adductor strain
Anthony Davis balled out in his first game with the Dallas Mavericks, but it may be the last time that Mavericks fans see their new star on the court for a while.
Davis suffered an adductor strain in the Mavericks' Saturday win over the Houston Rockets and will now miss "multiple weeks" due to the injury, according to ESPN.
Dallas acquired Davis as the featured part of its blockbuster trade return from the Los Angeles Lakers for superstar Luka Dončić.
Davis finished the win over Houston with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Prior to the trade, Davis, a five-time All-NBA honoree and five-time All-Defensive honoree, was averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game with the Lakers, with whom he played for five-plus seasons, preceded by seven seasons in New Orleans.
The 31-year-old big man has missed extensive time in recent memory due to several injuries, including knee, foot and calf issues, among others.
The Mavericks are 28-25 this season, good for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
