National Basketball Association Rapper and actor Master P stops by 'Club Shay Shay' 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On this week's episode of "Club Shay Shay," musician, actor and former NBA player Master P dropped by the club.

Percy Miller is founder of the record label No Limit Records and a former NBA player, known for dabbling in a little bit of everything from, creating music and movies to owning sports leagues.

And with such a wide range of interests and accomplishments, Master P learned early to always bet on himself.

"I named myself Master P because I’m a master at whatever I do ... and it's all about consistency and putting in the work. Even a failure to me is a lesson. ... I just gotta keep going, and I'll get there, and that's what I did in the music industry. ... I went from selling no records to 100 million independently."

Master P began his music career in 1990, opening a record store named "No Limit Records," which later became the foundation for his own record label. By 1998, Master P came in at No. 10 on Forbes magazine's list of America's 40 highest-paid entertainers, establishing himself as a business mogul in the music industry.

At the same time, Master P had brief stints with two NBA teams: the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. But since he never made it past the preseason, he knew he wouldn't have reached the same heights in the game.

"This is a blessing for me because I wouldn’t be able to feed the people I feed now. I wouldn't be able to do the things if I was on an NBA salary. I can give more people opportunities. I can create more millionaires."

The crossover between rappers and hoopers is alive and well, from Lil' Wayne referencing ballplayers in his songs to Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard making his own music.

Speaking of Lillard, Master P believes 'Dame Dolla' is at the top of the list of athletes who can bust a rhyme.

"The guy in Portland has got to be the best. D-Lil got to be the best – from what I see."

Make sure to check out the entire episode below!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.