Los Angeles Lakers reportedly to fire coach Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided to fire head coach Frank Vogel.

Vogel oversaw the LeBron James-led Lakers for three seasons, winning an NBA championship in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season. However, L.A. made an appearance in the play-in tournament last season before losing in the first round of the Western Conference playoff. This season, the Lakers finished 11th in the West (33-49), failing to qualify for postseason play.

In total, Vogel put together a 126-98 overall record in his three seasons in L.A., but this season proved to be his undoing, as the Lakers struggled to stay healthy and lost three or more games in a row eight times on the season, including an 8-22 mark over their last 30 games.

After Sunday's season finale, a 146-141 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets, Vogel was asked about his job status after an ESPN report said he would be fired as soon as Monday.

Vogel said he hadn't heard from the team regarding his future.

After Phil Jackson served as the head coach in L.A. from 2005-2011, the Lakers have struggled to find consistency on the sidelines. Since then, L.A. has cycled through five head coaches that have coached at least 70 games: Mike Brown (2011-12), Mike D'Antoni (2012-14), Byron Scott (2014-16), Luke Walton (2016-19) and Vogel (2019-22).

But it appears the Lakers' recent struggles aren't all about coaching. Vogel had two winning seasons in his three years, but Brown, D'Antoni, Scott and Walton had a combined two seasons above .500.

Where the Lakers will turn now remains to be seen. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, who played for the Lakers from 1998-2001, 76ers coach Doc Rivers, and Jazz coach Quin Snyder have been rumored to be candidates for the team's open job.

The Lakers were the lone team in the NBA that failed to have any singular five-man lineup play 100 minutes together, while the trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis appeared in just 21 games as a unit. L.A. kept itself afloat in the playoff race heading into the All-Star break, but lost 18 of its 24 games following the All-Star game. Just three teams had a worse record over that period.

