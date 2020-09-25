National Basketball Association Locked in the King's Castle 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Through three and a half quarters on Thursday night, Jamal Murray was in his bag.

He had scored 28 of his 32 points, and connected on 12 of his 17 shots, pulling Denver to within 3 with a short jumpshot at the 6:27 mark of the fourth quarter.

It was at that point that The King decided it was time to open his own bag – his defensive one.

James absorbed the challenge of guarding Murray as the final frame wore on, putting his defensive chops on display in a pivotal Game 4, catapulting the Lakers to a 3-1 series lead and bringing them within one win of the NBA Finals.

In that final 6:27, Murray only scored 4 points on four free throws, and missed all three of his field goals while being guarded by James.

After the game, James addressed his decision to cover the flaming hot Murray in the game's final minutes.

"The kid is special ... For me, it's just trusting my defensive keys, trusting my study of film, trusting our personnel, and living with the results."

On Thursday night, the praise for James' defense was effusive, and Nick Wright pointed out that LBJ was able to do what his Los Angeles superstar counterpart was not during these playoffs.

While Murray only averaged 22.6 points against the Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers last series, he scored 40 in Game 7 to push the Nuggets into the Western Conference Finals.

On Friday, several pundits weighed in on LeBron's defensive efforts, including former teammate Kendrick Perkins.

"That's what greats do. They go to the huddle and demand the challenge ... Murray is not an easy person to guard at all. He's becoming one of the best scorers in today's game, and LeBron knew that he had to go down there and handle his business and lock him up. And he did just that."

Colin Cowherd was just as congratulatory on Friday, saying that James' defense on Murray was simply a testament to his status as the best player in the NBA.

"Year 17 for LeBron. LeBron says, 'Let me guard the hottest young guard in the NBA. He's 23. He's in his prime. I'm a power forward. I got this.' And shuts him down."

Cowherd is onto something when labeling Murray as one of the hottest players in the NBA since the start of the playoffs.

In fact, LeBron's defensive effort was so impressive that his offensive statline was an afterthought come Friday morning, when FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard drew comparisons between 35-year-old LBJ and a mid-20s LBJ.

"I remember LeBron's last year in Cleveland, the first time, when they played the Chicago Bulls and Derrick Rose was one of the best players in the league. And in the fourth quarters, LeBron guarded Derrick Rose and essentially did the same thing he did to Jamal Murray last night."

Game 5 is set for Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, with the Lakers on the cusp of making their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

We'll see if Murray can escape the clutches of James long enough to lead Denver to a Game 6.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.