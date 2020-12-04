National Basketball Association
LaVar's Last Laugh

2 hours ago

For the last four years, LaVar Ball has told everyone that would listen that each of his three sons – Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo – were destined to play in the NBA.

His oldest, Lonzo, was selected No. 2 by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, and his youngest son, LaMelo, was drafted No. 3 by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Upon LaMelo being drafted, LaVar stopped by the Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss how he still envisioned his trio of son playing not only in the NBA, but also on the same team.

"That's the original 'Big Three,' They grown organically. Those dudes can switch and play at a pace that nobody can. The last time my three was together, they was babies and they went undefeated, so imagine what they can do as grown men."

And on Wednesday, the Ball patriarch came one step closer to seeing his prophecy fulfilled.  

After the LiAngelo signing was announced, it didn't take long for LaVar to point out that what he predicted was now true. 

For all of the headlines that LaVar has made in recent years, it's can't be denied that whatever wizardy he's been able to harness, it's all-time impressive, according to Skip Bayless.

"Right here, right now, three sons in NBA camps is impossibly great. It's all-time great."

The Ball brothers aren't the first set of brothers to play in the NBA, but rarely have three siblings made it to the league. 

The Balls now mark the eighth set of brothers that are currently on NBA rosters.

However, what sets them apart is the fact that Lonzo and LaMelo are the first set of brothers to each be selected in the top five of their respective NBA Drafts, a fact that Shannon Sharpe said LaVar doesn't get enough credit for.

"I think it has a lot to do with the fact that people don't like him ... No, LaVar hasn't gotten the credit he deserves because he's brash and because he says all of these outlandish things."

Hate him or love him, there was a method to all of LaVar Ball's perceived madness.

And now, the madness has transformed into magic. 

