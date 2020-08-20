National Basketball Association Legacy Under Fire 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An early 1-0 hole for the Los Angeles Lakers in their best-of-seven series against the Portland Trail Blazers has one NBA legend speculating about LeBron James' legacy, specifically, when it comes to the GOAT debate.

On Wednesday morning, retired NBA champion Paul Pierce addressed what he believes is at stake this postseason for the Lakers superstar.

"I'm tired of us making excuses for the best player of this generation ... If they don't win this year, LeBron's not getting any younger. This is gonna be a big hit on his legacy."

Pierce took it a step further, questioning LeBron's ranking on the pantheon of NBA legends, a point that he's elaborated on in the past.

"I've already said he's not a top 5 player of all time ... When I put out my top 5 I put out (Bill) Russell, Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), Magic (Johnson), of course we've got (Michael) Jordan at the top, and I said Kobe Bean (Bryant)."

Tim Legler agreed with Pierce, to a degree, saying LeBron isn't in the GOAT conversation with Michael Jordan quite yet.

However, the former NBA guard did concede that the King is in the all-time top 5.

"Even if I put LeBron James as No. 2, there's a gap there between him and Michael Jordan. And that would have been there, I think, regardless of how this plays out with the Lakers this year and going forward."

But there were still some that had James' back, namely Shannon Sharpe, who questioned why Jordan seemingly gets a pass for his playoff shortcomings, but LeBron doesn't.

Sharpe also believes a taste of sour grapes from Pierce are in play.

"Michael Jordan only played 15 years, and in two of those 15 years, he got swept ... Everybody else, their 'goods/bads' is on their resume. Except Michael Jordan. His two times getting swept? Doesn't mean anything."

Pierce went on to defend his stance again on social media, commenting on an Instagram post from Undisputed on the subject and challenging Sharpe.

One advantage LeBron has in the GOAT discussion, however, is that he's still playing in his 17th season, and retirement doesn't seem to be in sight.

The King's next opportunity to reset the narrative ⁠— and try to keep his Lakers from falling in a 2-0 hole ⁠— comes Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

