Lakers eliminated from playoff contention

1 hour ago

Nothing in life is guaranteed — but LeBron James usually makes the playoffs.

However, this year's postseason will be different, after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention following a 121-110 loss at Phoenix on Tuesday, essentially putting an end to a tumultuous season for James, Anthony Davis, head coach Frank Vogel and the rest of the Lakers organization.

In 19 professional seasons, James has missed the playoffs only four times: the first two seasons of his career in Cleveland, the 2018-19 season — his first in L.A. — and now, this season. 

Three of James' four seasons in L.A. have ended unceremoniously. He missed 27 games in his inaugural Tinseltown campaign in 2018-19, and the Lakers finished 10th in the West at 37-45. 

However, the next year, the Lakers won the bubble championship in Orlando, Florida. 

Last year, things again took a dip. L.A. finished 42-30 and won the 7-8 play-in game to earn the seventh seed in the playoffs, before losing to Phoenix in six games in the first round.

Now … this.

"Our goal was to win the championship," said Davis after the game. "We had the pieces. But injuries got In the way."

Injuries indeed affected L.A., and no player was more affected than Davis, the eight-time All-Star who played just his 39th game of the season on Tuesday, after playing only 36 regular-season games last season.

Davis, in his 10 professional seasons, has never played 82 games in a year, and has only played over 70 games twice. 

As for James, the injury bug struck him for the second consecutive year. He played only 45 games last season, and so far this season, he's at 56. He's missed five of the Lakers' last seven games, including Tuesday, and chances are he could shut it down for the season, considering L.A. has only two games remaining.

Still, throwing the Lakers' health issues out the window, future Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony said after the game, "You can't make no excuses about it. We just didn't get it done."

Going back to James, individually, he had a remarkable year. 

"The Chosen One" is currently averaging 30.3 points (second-most of his career), 8.2 rebounds (fourth-most of his career), and 6.2 assists, all while shooting 52.4% from the field. 

Those gaudy numbers were not enough to propel L.A. into the postseason however, and as has been the case throughout the season, many fingers will point at the play of Russell Westbrook during his first season in L.A.

Also a future Hall of Famer, Westbrook has had a mercurial season. For instance, on Tuesday, he registered 28 points on 10-for-20 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists. But he also tallied six turnovers. 

On Sunday against Denver, Westbrook tallied 27 points (on 11-for-15 shooting), 10 rebounds and seven assists with only two turnovers. But on Friday against New Orleans, "The Brodie" scored 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting, with four rebounds and five assists, but only a single turnover, while fouling out.

Westbrook's 3.8 turnovers per game are sixth-most in the NBA among players who have played at least 60 games.

After the game, Westbrook, similar to Davis, lamented the Lakers' injury woes.

But, the plan was also for the Lakers to make the playoffs this season and challenge for a title, meaning whatever plan L.A. had by combining James, Davis, Westbrook and others under Vogel is presumably, subject to a long offseason review — one that will begin much sooner than anyone in Hollywood thought it would.

