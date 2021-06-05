National Basketball Association LeBron James' playoff ouster sparks remembrance of Michael Jordan's time with the Wizards just in share facebook twitter reddit link

After the Los Angeles Lakers bowed out of this year's playoff in the first round, Colin Cowherd, obviously, wanted to talk about Michael Jordan.

"LeBron James won titles in three different cities – Michael Jordan couldn't even win games in a second city," Cowherd said on "The Herd" this week.

When engaging in a discussion regarding LeBron's career, the natural progression is to compare it to Jordan's. And after James won his fourth NBA title last season, his 18th year in the league became that much more important, considering he and Anthony Davis – along with a cast that included reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, a prime Dennis Schroder, an ascending Kyle Kuzma and others – would be the favorites to repeat as champions in a second-consecutive condensed season, moving James that much closer to Jordan's six rings.

The Lakers' first-round opponent, the Phoenix Suns – as well as the injury gods – had a different idea, however.

Now, James is at home, saddled with his first-ever first-round playoff loss and Jordan's six titles sitting further and further in the distance, mainly because for the first time in nearly two decades, LeBron looked to be showing his age.

And with that, of course, it's time to remember a veteran Jordan in the context of a veteran LeBron.

Who was MJ the player once he got up in age?

Jordan's career was chopped up. He played nine seasons from 1984-1993 with the Chicago Bulls and won three titles before his first retirement. He then returned for 17 regular-season games and a playoff run during the 1994-95 season before winning three more titles between 1995-1998. He then went into a second retirement with a little more than 12 seasons under his belt.

Jordan then spent three more years out of the game, between ages 35-37, before deciding to give it one more go, at ages 38 and 39.

At the twilight of his athletic abilities, Jordan's return was the biggest story in sports, and MJ didn't underperform.

In his first season with the Washington Wizards – a franchise of which he was a part-owner and the president of basketball operations – Jordan led the team in points (22.9), assists (5.4) and steals (1.4), and was second in minutes per game (34.9).

He scored 40 or more points five times that season, including a 51-point outburst on Dec. 29, 2001, in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing for MJ and the Wiz.

Jordan shot an abysmal 41.9% from the field and only played In 60 of Washington's 82 games that year. The Wizards finished with an overall record of 35-47, good for 10th in the Eastern Conference, as Washington missed the playoffs for the 13th time in 14 seasons.

"His Airness" came back for one more season with the Wizards in 2002-03, and that year, he was actually better. He was second on the team in points (20.0), rebounds (6.1), assists (3.8) and minutes (37.0), led the team in steals (1.5), boosted his field goal percentage to 44.5%, and played in all 82 games, starting 67 of them and playing 30 of them at age 40.

He cracked 40 points three times on the season and had a season-high 45 in a win over New Orleans on Feb. 1, 2003.

However, the Wizards only eked out two more wins on the year, finishing 10th in the East at 37-45 and missing the playoffs yet again.

James is still 36, meaning he's not quite Wizards-MJ status, but he will turn 37 in December of this year, inching closer to that 40-year milestone. And from all indications, James has no plans to retire anytime soon, considering James said a few short years ago that playing in the NBA with his oldest son, LeBron James Jr., would be "the greatest achievement of my life."

"If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player," James said back in 2018.

As of today, Bronny – that's LeBron James Jr.'s nickname – is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, CA.

If Bronny were to follow the traditional college route and be a one-and-done player, he would enter the 2024 NBA Draft – when his dad will be 39, going on 40, just like MJ in his final NBA season.

It's lovely when a potentially serendipitous plan comes together, isn't it?

For more up-to-date news on all things LeBron James, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.