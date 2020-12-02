LeBron James Lakers Extend LeBron Through 2023 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Reporter

LeBron James has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $85 million. The deal, which was first reported by The Athletic, will take him through the 2022-2023 season, his 20th in the NBA.

James, who led the Lakers to their first NBA championship in a decade nearly two months ago, turns 36 on December 30 and is entering his 18th season in the league.

The deal could have an impact on Anthony Davis, who opted out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent. Davis is widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers.

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP, led the league in assists last season with 10.2 a game, while also averaging 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game.

He then led the Lakers to the franchise's record-tying 17th championship, snapping a six-season playoff drought. He averaged 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the postseason.

James won the Finals MVP, his fourth such award, and was the runner-up for the regular season MVP award.

James has long said that he wants to play in the NBA alongside his son, LeBron James Jr. – better known as Bronny – who is expected to graduate from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth in 2023.

