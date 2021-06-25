National Basketball Association Tyronn Lue and the resilient LA Clippers stay alive in Western Conference finals 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

It was the middle of the night and the Clippers plane had just landed in Los Angeles after the team's heartbreaking 104-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday.

The whole team was demoralized.

But Clippers coach Tyronn Lue knew there was one phone call that couldn't wait another moment. Paul George, an 86.8 percent free throw shooter on the season, had missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left and the Clippers clinging to a one-point lead.

There were a million moments in that game that could've gone differently, that would have diminished or erased the significance of Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk at the buzzer, but it would've been impossible for George not to blame himself for that loss.

Lue doesn't remember what time he dialed George's phone number. When a reporter asked if it was around 4 a.m., he shrugged. But for George, Lue's words in those wee morning hours made all the difference.

"I just told him, 'We wouldn't be in this position without you,'" Lue said. "That game's over. It happens. Doesn't mean anything. They took care of their two games at home. And now we've got to go win our two games."

Two days later, with the Clippers in an 0-2 hole for the third straight-time this postseason, George responded with a game-high 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the team's 106-92 win in Game 3 at Staples Center on Thursday.

There were so many highlights.

George aggressively forced his way into the paint for dunks. He hustled and boxed out, tenaciously going after errant shots. He delivered precision passes to cutting teammates. And this time, he made all but one of his seven free throws.

After what happened in Game 2, George could've easily retreated into his own head. He could have shriveled. But instead, largely because of Lue, he exploded.

"I think it's special just the relationship I have with T, and the relationship T Lue has with every individual on this team in general," George said. "It just says a lot about him."

Lue, who is in his first season at the helm of the Clippers, refuses to let his players ever stop believing in themselves.

Lue helped inspire them to fight back from consecutive 0-2 deficits against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round and the Utah Jazz in the second round, something no other team has accomplished in NBA history.

He helped a flailing superstar in George shake off a playoff collapse last season, telling him that one game or season or stretch doesn't define him. And he helped a budding talent in Terance Mann rise to the occasion this postseason by letting him know how much he believes in him.

It all came together for the Clippers once again in Game 3, as it always does.

After a back-and-forth first half that had six lead changes and four ties, Mann — the guy who recently catapulted the Clippers into the Western Conference Finals with a 39-point performance — scored eight straight points at the top of the third quarter.

George and Mann combined for 20 points over that period, using a 21-3 run to take control of the game. And George capped it off with an exclamation mark that may have permanently shifted the momentum of the game.

Before the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter, George launched a 46-foot shot from near half court that banked in. He then turned to the crowd and blew kisses, which he later said were meant for "my girl and my babies." It's a shot he practices before each game, though he acknowledged it didn't go as perfectly as planned.

"I didn't call 'Glass,'" he said, with a laugh.

Without Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined because of a right knee injury, the Clippers came together to unravel the Suns, despite superstar Chris Paul rejoining his team Thursday after being in the league's Health and Safety protocols for Games 1 and 2.

It was a team effort.

George played a game-high 43 minutes. Marcus Morris Sr. battled through left knee soreness, making two key 3-pointers in the second half.

Reggie Jackson had a huge 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help stave off the Suns' late runs. Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 16 rebounds. And Patrick Beverley played swarming defense on Phoenix star Devin Booker, holding him to just 5-for-21 shooting from the field.

"Our guys just keep grinding, keep fighting," Lue said. "We know our back's against the wall … but we never give in."

No, the Clippers once again came out swinging. When this team is pushed into a corner, it doesn't fold. It scraps.

There's many people you can credit for the Clippers' resolve.

Leonard has stayed engaged. He texts Lue about the game plan. He calls George after each game. And on Thursday, he talked to the team at halftime.

Then there's George, Beverley, Morris Sr., Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins, who are all very vocal, encouraging each other in the locker room and in the team's group text chats.

There's leadership coming from everywhere.

But one voice rings above them all.

It's that of Lue's, a coach who keeps doing the little things to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Clippers players sometimes compare Lue to legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who was famous for making adjustments. When asked about that Thursday, Lue laughed it off.

"I'm nowhere near him," he said of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

But for the Clippers, he's everything.

He refuses to let this team collapse, even if it means he's making phone calls a few hours before the sun rises.

This team is special.

And he can't fall asleep until that's something they believe, too.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She has previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

