Warriors Fear The Worst For Thompson

After missing the entire 2019-2020 season with a torn ACL in his left knee, Klay Thompson was preparing to return to the court this season to help the Golden State Warriors get back to the playoffs.

Now, it appears his status heading into this season is once again in limbo due to another lower body injury, this time to his right leg.

Thompson reportedly suffered the injury in an open run with multiple other NBA players and subsequently could not place any weight on his right leg, needing to be helped out of the gym.

With the injury believed to be severe, multiple members of the Warriors organization have headed from the Bay Area to Los Angeles to be with him during his MRI Thursday morning, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Thompson is one of the NBA's premiere shooters, forming the Splah Brothers backcourt with Stephen Curry, which is widely regarded as the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history.

Since entering the league in 2011, Thompson is a career 42 percent shooter from three-point range and is 18th all-time in made three-pointers.

He has been named to five All-Star games and two All-NBA teams while winning three championships with the Warriors and providing some of the most electrifying shooting displays in NBA history, including the record for most 3s in a game.

With the deflating news that one of the NBA's stars may once again be facing another season-ending injury, teammates and old rivals alike took to social media to offer well wishes to Thompson.

This is a developing story.

