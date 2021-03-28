National Basketball Association Is Kawhi Leonard feeling the heat to deliver a title to the Clippers? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you're in Hollywood, the spotlight is always on.

When Kawhi Leonard arrived in Los Angeles in 2019, the expectation was he would deliver the Clippers an NBA championship.

He came with quite the pedigree, as a two-time NBA champion and two-time finals MVP. However, his time in Los Angeles hasn't been quite as successful yet.

In Leonard's two seasons with the Clips, he's averaging 26.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Despite averaging career highs in both points (27.1) and assists (4.9) last season, he fell far short of expectations. That's because he was unable to prevent the Clippers from blowing a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, a series they lost in seven games.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Clippers traded former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams for Rajon Rondo, which Colin Cowherd cited as indicative of how the franchise feels about Leonard.

"They're making this move for chemistry and leadership. Let's be honest about this: Kawhi Leonard has been a disappointment. ... You can't build a culture with him. Now the Clippers are sort of a collection of players that wear the same uniform, but what are they?"

Leonard is the face of the Clippers' franchise, but he is also known for taking nights off for "load management" – he's missed 24 starts during his time in Los Angeles.

So far, he's also struggling to come through in the clutch. It was on full display in Game 7 of last season's loss to the Nuggets. Leonard shot a woeful 6-for-22 from the field in that game, including 28.6% from 3, for just 14 points.

It gets worse. Since joining the Clippers in 2019, Leonard is 4 of 23 from 3-point range during "clutch time," which is measured as the last five minutes or overtime of a game that is within a five-point margin.

Leonard's field-goal percentage in clutch time has even decreased from 38.6% last season to 34.4% this season.

But is Leonard the sole reason for the Clippers' struggles? Max Kellerman argues that his superstar teammate Paul George is actually the problem.

"The issue has not been Kawhi – the issue has been Paul George, who does not show up in the playoffs. Now, Rondo makes them better. They needed a guy who can help Paul George when it matters most in the playoffs. They got that in Rondo."

George indeed has his fair share of struggles in the playoffs last season as well.

After shooting above 40% from 3 in the postseason in 2014, 2016 and 2017, George has seen that number drop below 37% in his last three playoff appearances (2018 – 2020).

PG-13 averaged 20.2 points per game in the 2019-20 playoffs, his lowest scoring average since 2012-13.

The hope is that the addition of Rondo will take some pressure off Leonard and George, and push the Clippers to their first NBA finals run in franchise history.

Rondo boasts immense playoff experience, registering nine appearances with five different teams. He's fresh off a championship with the Lakers, where he averaged 8.9 points on 45.5% shooting from the field in the postseason, chipping in 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes along the way.

As the Clippers sit third in the Western Conference (31-16), ahead of their neighbor, the Lakers (fourth, 29-17), can the other Los Angeles team finally get it done this year in the postseason?

That, presumably, will be up to Leonard.

