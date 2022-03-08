LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard does on-court drills as playoffs approach 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The LA Clippers have been one of the NBA's surprise teams this season.

With an undermanned roster and no active All-Star, they have still managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture, currently sitting at eighth in the conference.

And if Tuesday night's shoot-around prior to the Clippers' game against the Warriors is any indication, the calvalry could be on the way.

All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined for the entirety of the season due to a torn ACL, one he suffered in the Western Conference semifinals last postseason against the Utah Jazz.

However, with him taking the court and going through his shooting routine — and looking great while doing it — there are signs that Leonard could potentially be making a return with the playoffs are on the horizon.

If Leonard is making his return soon, Clippers head coach Ty Lue isn't tipping his hand and revealing a definitive answer.

Leonard would obviously provide a much-needed offensive and defensive boost for the Clippers. In two seasons in Los Angeles, Leonard has put up 26 points per game while also being named to the NBA's All-Defense team twice.

One of the most recent updates on Leonard's status came in December, when Clippers executive board member Jerry West had this to say on the TK Show Podcast: "I've never seen a harder working person in my life. If you look at him now, he looks great. Doing things that I didn't expect he could do. I'm not a doctor … but just watching him, my goodness. If you watch him walk around, you would never know that he had that operation."

The video of Leonard comes days after the Clippers posted a clip of fellow injured All-Star Paul George going through an on-court workout.

George has not played since Dec. 22 after suffering a torn ligament in his right elbow.

And if both he and Leonard can return by the time the postseason begins, one of the West's top seeds is in for a rude playoff welcome.

