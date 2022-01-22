Joel Embiid Joel Embiid staking claim as NBA's best big man 2 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The pendulum that is the best big man debate is swinging in one big's direction –– at least this week.

Joel Embiid and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic are often the two larger-than-life individuals that occupy the conversation revolving around who is the best behemoth in the NBA, and this week, Embiid earned himself some votes.

Philly's All-Star center went bonkers on Wednesday night and did the same on Friday. First, he dropped a 50-ball on the Orlando Magic (Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on the same night against the LA Clippers), and then followed that performance with 40-point blowup against LAC (it wasn't a good week for the Clippers).

But more impressive than the totals Embiid registered –– he added 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Magic and 13 rebounds and six assists against LAC –– was how he did it.

Better yet, how quickly he did it.

Embiid's 50-point, 12-rebound, three-block night came in just 27 minutes of court time, as he connected on 17 of his 23 shot attempts and 15 of his 17 free throws.

It was only the 12th time that such a stat-line has occurred and Embiid became just the seventh player to do it in the last 40 years –– and he's done it twice (Feb. 2, 2019 vs. CHI: 50 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks).

The other players to accomplish such an output in a single game include Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson Kevin McHale and Dirk Nowitzki.

On Friday, in just 37 minutes of work (an NBA game is 48 minutes, for context), Embiid hit on 15 of his 25 shot attempts –– including 3-for-3 from deep –– and seven of 10 free throws.

While his 90 points in two games stick out, the month of January has been a majestic one overall for the former No. 3 pick.

Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists during the first month of 2022. He's shooting 56.2% from the field, 36.7% from distance and 81.9% from the line. He's scored at least 31 points in nine of 10 games this month.

On the season, Embiid now has 19 30-point games, second only to LeBron James' 20.

His average of 45 points over the last two games, having played only 63 minutes and 35 seconds, made history in the shot clock era, considering the only player to play fewer minutes while averaging 45 points or more over a two-game stretch was Kobe Bryant in 2003.

Additionally, Embiid is just the sixth player since 2000 to have at least 90 points and 25 rebounds in a two-game stretch, joining Antawn Jamison, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis (three times), Russell Westbrook and Tim Duncan.

Next up for Philly and Embiid? A date with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, a team that gives up 49.9 points in the paint per game.

Only the Sacramento Kings (52.6) and Houston Rockets (50.1) give up more.

Good luck with Embiid, Pop & Co.

