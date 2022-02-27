Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid, Harden dominance on full display against Knicks Embiid, Harden dominance on full display against Knicks
Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid, Harden dominance on full display against Knicks

2 hours ago

It's terrifying hours in Philadelphia.

In just their second game together, Joel Embiid and James Harden went HAM on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, two days after putting a beat down on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game as a pair.

Harden's stat-line was remarkable. He finished with 29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds and five steals in 39 minutes. Embiid's numbers were just as outlandish: 37 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and the Sixers are averaging 129 points per game over the last two.

Furthermore, the two — in two games — have seemed to mesh seamlessly. Outside of combining for 66 points, the duo worked together beautifully on the high pick-and-roll, in the process of drawing the 76ers within three games of the first-place Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference. 

Embiid seems to be all in on the union between him and Harden, and reports from Sunday's broadcast were that he spent over an hour after Saturday's practice breaking down film from the Sixers' recent game against Minnesota and Harden's long career running the pick-and-roll. 

It seems Embiid has also taken another lesson from Harden: how to get to the line.

Harden's constant probing for contact around the rim has drawn criticism from NBA fans for cheapening the game — he led the NBA in free throw attempts from 2014 to 2020, averaging more than 800 attempts annually — but the 10-time All-Star's ways are now rubbing off on his new running mate.

Embiid currently leads the league in free throw attempts per game (11.3 coming into Sunday) and set a career-high in category against the Knicks, shooting 21-for-25 from the line. Additionally, Harden was a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe and the Sixers shot 44 freebies total.

Somewhat surprisingly, Philly point guard Tyrese Maxey has emerged over the last two games as the team's third option as opposed to Tobias Harris. Maxey scored 21 points at the Garden on Sunday on an efficient 8-14 shooting, after scoring 28 on 12-for-16 shooting against the Wolves. Meanwhile, Harris floundered for a second straight game with 12 points on 3-for-9 shooting, after scoring six against Minnesota. 

Here is how the NBA world reacted to the Sixers' display on Sunday, including Harden himself:

Get more from Philadelphia 76ers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Simmons among stars under duress
National Basketball Association

LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Simmons among stars under duress

1 day ago
James Harden shines in Philadelphia 76ers debut
Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden shines in Philadelphia 76ers debut

1 day ago
NBA odds: Every team's 2022 title futures after All-Star Weekend
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Every team's 2022 title futures after All-Star Weekend

3 days ago
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat, Bucks lead down the stretch
National Basketball Association

NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat, Bucks lead down the stretch

3 days ago
Bucks, Suns sit atop Nick Wright's NBA tiers after All-Star break
National Basketball Association

Bucks, Suns sit atop Nick Wright's NBA tiers after All-Star break

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes