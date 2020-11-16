National Basketball Association Brooklyn Bound? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's offseason moratorium officially ended at noon ET on Monday, and there's already been a flurry of activity, primarily from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And while the Phoenix Suns acquiring Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Lakers adding Dennis Schroder are a formality at this point, another big name is being bandied about that could blow those trades out of the water: James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

It might seem like a video-game move, but all reports are that Harden desires a move away from the Houston Rockets to a contender elsewhere, even turning down a huge extension to stay in H-Town.

Adding Harden's 34.3 points per game to the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn seems to be a no-brainer on paper, but is it that simple?

FOX Sports' Chris Broussard said that while the Nets could conceivably ride to the Finals on the sheer talent of that trio alone, he doesn't see the fit in Brooklyn.

"These three pieces don't fit. It's just as simple as that ... When a Big Three doesn't fit together, one of the three has to step back and give up a lot of his game. Which one of these guys is willing to do that?"

Keep in mind that due to various injuries, the Nets haven't seen how Irving and Durant mesh in the NBA just yet, let alone with a third major piece in the mix.

The Nets will also be working under a new head coach in Steve Nash, though new assistant coach Mike D'Antoni would be a familiar face for Harden.

Still, Skip Bayless took Broussard's thinking a step further and deemed the potential trade a "chaotic disaster."

But it's impossible to ignore the level of scoring ability that a trio of Harden, Durant and Irving would possess, and the excitement it would create.

The NBA has become a game predicated on shooting from beyond the arc, and Harden (36.3 percent), Durant (38.1 percent) and Irving are (39.0 percent) have proved to be lethal from downtown over the course of their careers.

Would that firepower be enough to gloss over any possible chemistry issues?

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith could see it working out, even to the point that LeBron James and the Lakers could be forced to look over their shoulders.

"I think they can [take the Lakers]. I wouldn't definitively state that yet, I want to see what the Lakers do this offseason ... [But] Anthony Davis was a difference-maker because he was so formidable defensively ... What are you gonna do with KD and James Harden?"

Even if Harden eventually remains in Houston, or winds up somewhere other than the Big Apple, it's fun to entertain the implications of a Harden-Durant-Irving triumvirate.

We're mere hours into the NBA's offseason moratorium being lifted, and things are already starting to get exciting.

