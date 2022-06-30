National Basketball Association NBA Free Agency: Jokić gets richest deal in NBA history 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA free agency period is off to quite a start.

Here is all the major NBA free agency news, as teams begin their summer wheeling and dealing.

Jokić gets the richest NBA deal

There is a new richest man in NBA history: Nikola Jokić.

Brunson eyeing the Knicks

New York going all-in on free agent point guard Jalen Brunson appears to be working out.

Brunson, 25, is planning to join the Knicks on a four-year, $110 million deal. He's spent four seasons in Dallas since the Mavericks drafted him in 2018, and had a breakout season last year, averaging career highs in points (16.3), assists (4.8) and rebounds (3.9).

Durant requests trade

Bombshells don't get much bigger than this.

Two-time Finals MVP and 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant officially requested a trade out of Brooklyn on Thursday, and reports are that the Nets plan to work with Durant in finding him a new home.

Spurs ship Murray to Atlanta

Dejounte Murray, fresh off his first All-Star appearance, will now join Trae Young to develop a dynamic young backcourt in Atlanta.

Murray averaged 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals for San Antonio last season.

Harden declines option in Philly

James Harden was traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia last season, playing 21 games with the Sixers and averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Those numbers dropped dramatically come playoff time. He put up 18.6 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 12 postseason contests.

Beal signs new max deal in Washington

Bradley Beal has spent his entire 10-year career in Washington and the streak will continue, after Beal signed a new max extension with the Wizards.

Beal is a three-time All-Star and averaged 30.5 points and 31.3 points in 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

Dort to stay in Oklahoma City

After declining his player option, Lu Dort signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal to stay in Oklahoma City.

Portis stays in Milwaukee

