National Basketball Association Latest On NBA Trades And Rumors 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NBA Draft set to be held on Nov. 18 and free agency beginning Nov. 20, this week's lifting of the NBA's trade moratorium presented the first signs of player movement this offseason.

And if the first 48 hours of the trade season are any indication, it is going to be a wild offseason leading into the Dec. 1 start date for training camp.

Here are all of the big-time trades that have happened thus far.

Lakers trade for Dennis Schroder

In the first major trade of the offseason, the Lakers traded starting shooting guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall pick in the impending NBA Draft for veteran point guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The deal cannot be finalized until after the Lakers make the selection for the Thunder on draft night, but it signals that the reigning NBA champions are not going to rest on their laurels heading into this upcoming season.

Schroder will provide a scoring punch off of the bench for the Lakers, averaging 18.9 points last season and finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Phoenix Suns trade for Chris Paul

Schroder was not the only guard from the Thunder to be dealt so far this offseason.

Ten-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul is also on the move from OKC after being dealt to the Phoenix Suns.

The deal sends Paul to Phoenix in exchange for guards Ricky Rubio, Jalen Lecque, and Ty Jerome, as well as forward Kelly Oubre Jr., and a 2022protected first-round pick.

For the Suns, they acquire the most decorated player they have had in since the departure of Steve Nash in 2012, while forming an All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Paul.

Milwaukee Bucks New Backcourt

After failing to reach the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season while having the league's best record, the Milwaukee Bucks decided it was time for a change.

And that change came in the form of trading for New Orleans Pelicans veteran guard Jrue Holiday. But it came at the cost of both of their former point guards, Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, as well as draft compensation.

The Bucks didn't stop there, either, pulling off a sign-and-trade for Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in the same night.

With reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo entering the last year of his contract, the Bucks felt the need to shake up their roster to help show their franchise player they were willing to make the changes to win at the highest level.

These deals show that the Bucks are pulling out all of the stops.

Whirlwind in Houston

The Houston Rockets could be in for a busy and franchise-altering offseason if it is up to their franchise player James Harden.

Harden, an eight-time All-Star with the Rockets and 2018 MVP winner, is rumored to be unhappy in Houston, and has his eyes locked in on the Eastern Conference to potentially team up with his former teammate Kevin Durant.

And Harden isn't the only one who is ready to exit H-Town.

A year after being traded to the Rockets from the Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul, 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out as well.

While he hasn't made it clear where he would prefer to end up, it appears that the Rockets have been in contact with the Washington Wizards to make another swap of All-Star point guards for the second consecutive offseason.

Keep checking back for more NBA trades and updates

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Basketball Association