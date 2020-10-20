National Football League Ice Cube Joins the Club 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As Ice Cube so famously said, "We be clubbin'!"

On Episode 5 of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe welcomed in actor, director and hip hop legend Ice Cube to discuss racial injustice in America, as well as Cube's career in entertainment.

The conversation began with George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May. It led to a discussion about the larger issue of racial inequality in America, and Cube shared how Floyd's death impacted him.

“Seeing this man begging for his life, even to his momma, and to have a man on top of him with his hand in his pocket looking right at the camera, let us all know that our life means nothing. That’s unacceptable ... The country has got to change, or we will change it, and that’s what’s happening right now."

Cube is, and has been, at the forefront of the fight for change, and he realizes his career success has put him in a position to be an important voice in the movement.

“Our progress is sabotaged. It’s systematically fixed. That’s why they are so surprised when one of us gets through and gets ahead. And so many people are not Ice Cube and Shannon Sharpe – how can they get through?”

Sharpe and Cube shifted the conversation to his legendary music career, discussing how at age 17, Cube joined the rap group N.W.A., featuring various artists that came together and revolutionized the rap game.

“We knew we had a style that was unique and different."

However, the group wasn't without its controversies, and eventually Cube, left to go solo and explore other opportunities, including producing and acting.

His breakout role was in John Singleton's Boyz n the Hood.

“I didn’t know I wanted to do acting. I was discovered by John Singleton, he really saw me as ‘Doe Boy.’ I didn’t take him serious until he sent me the script. Thank God he pursued me.”

Cube eventually expanded into screenwriting, and now, he's focused on the acting career of his son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., who had the opportunity to portray his father in the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Check out the entire fifth episode of Club Shay Shay with Ice Cube below.

