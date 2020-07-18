Los Angeles Lakers Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe 23 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If there's one team in the Orlando bubble enjoying themselves, it's the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier in the week, LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined point guard Quinn Cook for a game of NBA 2K online that caused mass hysteria from fans.

And now, veteran center Dwight Howard is providing comic relief in the form of imitating FOX Sports' very own Shannon Sharpe, co-host of FS1's "Undiputed" with Skip Bayless.

The impersonation took place in front of Davis and James — and not only did it get a laugh out of the two Lakers superstars, but it caught the attention of Sharpe, who responded on Twitter.

It's only appropriate that somebody from the Lakers pulled off this impersonation of Sharpe, seeing as how he has James and the Lakers as the favorites to win the championship this season.

"To go into this bubble you are going to have to go into an unfamiliar environment... Well this time you are going to have to go to a place that is uncomfortable, and you are going to have to sit down for two or three months. And I believe he (James) can do that better than anyone else, and with that being said, and with AD, AD knows what is expected of him.

"This is what he wanted to get out of New Orleans for. He wanted this opportunity to say, 'You know what, LeBron, you ain't got it going tonight? Come see your boy. 6'10", unstoppable.'"

And if Howard could provide more content like this from inside of the bubble, it would be more than welcomed as the Lakers resume their quest for another championship.

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.