HOW TO WIN $1,000 ON GAME 3 OF HAWKS VS. BUCKS

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Through the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks have followed a similar pattern: win Game 1, lose Game 2.

After winning the series opener in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, the Hawks were never in Game 2, as Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Bucks ran out to a 41-point lead before winning 125-91 to even the Eastern Conference finals.

The series now shifts to Atlanta and State Farm Arena, which will be rocking to greet the Hawks on Sunday night.

Here are the six questions for Sunday night:

At the end of the first quarter, which team will be winning and by how much?

The options: Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more, Hawks by 1-3, Hawks by 4 or more, Tie.

Milwaukee busted out of the gate on Friday night with a six-point lead at the end of the first that it just kept building on. In fact, the Bucks never felt threatened in Game 2, as Atlanta had the look of a team that appeared a little rattled for the first time in the postseason. Will recent history repeat itself on Sunday night? It's a fair question, considering the Hawks are 3-2 at home this postseason.

How many 3-pointers will Trae Young attempt in the game?

The options: 0-7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12+

In the blowout on Friday night, Young took eight 3-pointers in just 28 minutes of play, as the Hawks rested some of their key players once the game was out of reach. However, it’s important to note that Young’s 3-point attempts per game number in the playoffs is 8.9.

How many total blocks will there be in the game?

The options: 0-5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10+

In the first two games, both teams have combined to average 6.5 blocks per game. Both have rim protectors in Antetokounmpo and Clint Capela who can intimidate in the restricted area.

How many points will the top scorer in the game have?

The options: 0-29, 30-31, 32-33, 34-35, 36-37, 38+

Again, you have to focus on Giannis or Trae on this number. And both of them feel capable of a really big game scoring-wise, with Game 3 usually serving as a pivotal one in the postseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see someone throw up 40-plus in this one, just like Young did in Game 1 when he dropped in 48 points.

How many total assists will there be in the game?

The options: 0-38, 39-41, 42-44, 45-47, 48-49, 50+

If you’ve watched both teams in the playoffs, one thing that has stood out is how well they are rotating the basketball to the open shooter in good spots. The Bucks had 29 assists during Game 2 in a show of team basketball at its finest. The average for both combined is around 41 or 42.

Which team will win and by how much?

The options: Hawks by 1-3, Hawks by 4-6, Hawks by 7 or more, Bucks by 1-3, Bucks by 4-6, Bucks by 7 or more.

On paper, Milwaukee is thought to be the better team. And it certainly played like it on Friday night. But if the Bucks win on Sunday, remember that Atlanta fell behind Philadelphia in the last round and still rallied to win in seven. However, that involved winning two more games in Philly, something that seems unlikely to happen in this series considering Milwaukee is 6-1 at home in the playoffs so far.

