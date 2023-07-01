National Basketball Association
Hornets, LaMelo Ball reportedly agree to five-year, $260M extension
National Basketball Association

Hornets, LaMelo Ball reportedly agree to five-year, $260M extension

Published Jul. 1, 2023 4:48 p.m. ET

The Charlotte Hornets have their All-Star point guard locked up for the foreseeable future. 

LaMelo Ball agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $260 million — the maximum amount he could have received — with the Hornets, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The decision to give Ball the max extension follows a couple of franchise-altering moves in recent weeks. In June, longtime owner Michael Jordan agreed to sell his majority stake in the team to minority owner Gabe Plotkin along with Rick Schnall. Shortly after, the team selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick, passing on guard Scoot Henderson, who many analysts believed was the second-best player in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Some speculated that the Hornets' decision to select Miller over Henderson had to do with fit because they already had a point guard in Ball. Either way, the Hornets have seemingly declared that Ball is their point guard of the future with the extension they're giving him. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ball has arguably been one of the NBA's most exciting players since the Hornets drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He's averaged 19.4 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game over the first three seasons of his career, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and an All-Star nod in the season after.

But Ball was in and out of the lineup this past season due to injuries. His last injury was a season-ender when he fractured his ankle in late February. He ended up playing in just 36 games. 

With Ball missing the majority of the season, the Hornets took a tumble in the standings following a promising 2021-22 campaign. They went 27-55, holding the fourth-worst record in the league. 

Now, the hope for the Hornets is that Ball gets back on track and helps them get into the postseason for the first time since 2016. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mets castoff J.D. Davis surprisingly making himself at home with Giants — and at third base

Mets castoff J.D. Davis surprisingly making himself at home with Giants — and at third base

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes