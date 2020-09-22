National Basketball Association Hollywood Headscratcher 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the heavy favorites to win the 2020 NBA title, due in large part to the presence of newly-acquired All-Star wing Paul George.

But those dreams have since been dashed.

This past offseason, the Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and five first round picks in order to land George, who finished third in MVP voting at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 season.

George's addition paid dividends for the Clippers in the regular season, with him averaging 21.5 points per game and shooting a career-high 41.2% from three-point range, all while helping the Clippers finish second in the Western Conference standings.

Unfortunately for LA, the regular season version of George was not the one that arrived in the playoffs.

George averaged 20.2 points in the postseason, his lowest point total since the 2012-2013 playoffs, and struggled to find consistency with his stroke, shooting 39.8% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

In 14 playoff games, George only managed to score 25 or more points on five outings, which played a large part in the Clippers blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conferfence semifinals, resulting in an early playoff exit.

After the shocking collapse, George made comments about the Clippers title expectations in their first year together that could only be described as surprising.

"I think internally we've always felt that this is not a championship or bust year for us. We can only get better the longer we stay together and the more we are around each other."

According to Shams Charania of the The Athletic, George's play and on-court demeanor began to wear thin on his teammates in the playoffs.

"For his part, Paul George had a disappointing series against Denver, and had several moments that left him in compromising positions with his teammates — beyond just his production. Multiple teammates had verbal spats with George throughout the postseason, citing in their exchanges a lack of accountability from him, said Charania.

Chris Broussard has also reported that George rubbed teammates the wrong way with his attitude not matching his level of play, mainly due to a speech he gave to the locker room after their playoff elimination, in which George suggested the team run it back again next season.

"I've heard that because of Paul George's inconsistent play, it's difficult for his teammates to put up with his platitudes. He had two 10-point games against Denver, a 9 and an 11-point game against Dallas. So they really don't want to hear him giving speeches in the locker room when they see your max player, former MVP candidate, perennial All-Star playing like that."

The spats with teammates and subpar play from George could potentially find the All-Star playing with his fourth franchise as early as next season, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“I think Leonard is the only untouchable on the roster," said Buha.

"George is close to untouchable, but I think the Clippers would move him for the right package – and, obviously, if that was Leonard’s preferred outcome.”

George's first year in Los Angeles was indeed tumultuous, and there is no guarantee that he will get a chance at redemption.

He can only hope.

